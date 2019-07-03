Cricket World Cup 2019

I have resigned, party should find new president soon: Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2019, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
He said, 'I'm nowhere in this process. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide.'
After Gandhi had quit from his post on May 25, the party faced mass resignations as 200 leaders and workers stepped down from their positions. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay.

He said, “I'm nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide.”

 

This came a day after Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states called on Gandhi to reconsider the decision taken after the party managed to win just 52 Lok Sabha seats in the recently-held elections.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi


