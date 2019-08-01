Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 News Digest: A sharp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 1, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Photo: File
 Photo: File

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

SC's new directions: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the shifting of the Unnao rape survivor from the King George Medical College in UP to AIIMS in Delhi. It also has ordered a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the survivor. The sum has to be paid by the Uttar Pradesh government to the survivor.

 

Read | SC orders UP to pay Rs 25L to Unnao rape survivor, shifts her to AIIMS Delhi

Topic J&K: A National Conference delegation, led by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and asked him to hold assembly elections in the state before the end of the year. The delegation, which met Modi for about 20 minutes, also urged him not to take any step that may lead to a deterioration in the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Read | NC delegation calls on PM, asks him to hold polls before year end

Debt issues: Café Coffee Day Founder and owner VG Siddhartha, whose dead body was found in a river in Karnataka on Wednesday. A day after a purported letter written by him surfaced after he disappeared for about 36 hours – is reported to have a personal debt of Rs 1000 crores.

Read | Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha had personal debt of Rs 1,000 crore: Report

Man who cancelled Zomato order gets police notice: The police in Jabalpur on Thursday sought a written undertaking from Zomato customer Amit Shukla that he would not spread religious hatred.

Read | ‘Give us an undertaking’: Man who cancelled Zomato order gets police notice

Unnao rape survivor condition critical: Five days after the fatal accident that mended the course of the probe in Unnao case, the rape survivor and her lawyer are critical and sustaining on a life support system at the Lucknow hospital.

Read | Five days down, Unnao rape survivor remains critical, still on life support: Hospital

Cong prepares for assembly bypolls: The Congress in Karnataka Thursday decided to prepare the party for by-elections to 17 constituencies, necessitated by the disqualification of rebel legislators, by sending in teams headed by party leaders as in-charge for each constituency.

Read | After fall of govt, Congress starts preparation for Karnataka assembly bypolls

Priyanka Gandhi's affirmation:  Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday affirmed her decision on not wanting to lead the Congress party.

Read | ‘Don’t drag me into this’: Priyanka Gandhi certain on not leading Congress

Notice issued to zomato customer: In a recent rift over Zomato's customer cancelling his order because of the delivery boy's non-Hindu' status, the Madhya Pradesh police has decided to issue a notice to him in Jabalpur.

Read | MP police to issue notice to man who fussed over 'non-Hindu' Zomato delivery boy

...
Tags: news digest, priyanka gandhi, supreme court, bjp, congress, unnao rape case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

As per the new rule, a devotee found with any of these prohibited items inside the premises of the 12th-century shrine in Odisha will have to shell out Rs 500 as a penalty. (Photo: Representational | File)

Ban on paan, tobacco inside Jagannath temple comes into effect

The disqualified JD(S) MLAs -- A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda -- filed a joint petition challenging the July 28 decision of disqualification by K R Ramesh Kumar. (Photo: DC)

Rebel Cong-JD(S) Karnataka leaders move SC against disqualification

During the meeting when a leader suggested that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take the reigns to become the next party president, she discouraged the suggestion and asked not to drag her into the matter. (Photo: File)

‘Don’t drag me into this’: Priyanka Gandhi certain on not leading Congress

‘In my party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, tickets are distributed in exchange for money. The BSP allots ticket to the candidate who offers the most amount of money,’ Rajendra Gudda said. (Photo: ANI)

'We distributes tickets to contest polls in exchange for money,' Rajasthan BSP MLA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Don’t drag me into this’: Priyanka Gandhi certain on not leading Congress

During the meeting when a leader suggested that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take the reigns to become the next party president, she discouraged the suggestion and asked not to drag her into the matter. (Photo: File)

Five days down, Unnao rape survivor remains critical, still on life support: Hospital

The accident took place on Sunday when the teen was on her way to Raebareli from Unnao. (Photo: File)

CCD outlets reopen after two-day shut down in in memory of its founder VG Siddhartha

The news of CCD outlets being reopened in Mangaluru, Karnataka, brought a smile on their customers' faces. (Photo: ANI)

Malegaon blast victim questions fomer attorney gen Rohatgi appearing for Purohit

The sanctioning authority should be an independent person, while here it was granted by a junior official in the Maharashtra home department, Rohatgi, Purohit's lawyer, said.

‘Give us an undertaking’: Man who cancelled Zomato order gets police notice

‘At present, the pious month of Shravan is going on and it is a matter of my personal choice,’ Shukla said, justifying his stand. (Photo: Twitter | @Amit_shukla999)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham