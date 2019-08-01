News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

SC's new directions: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the shifting of the Unnao rape survivor from the King George Medical College in UP to AIIMS in Delhi. It also has ordered a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the survivor. The sum has to be paid by the Uttar Pradesh government to the survivor.

Topic J&K: A National Conference delegation, led by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and asked him to hold assembly elections in the state before the end of the year. The delegation, which met Modi for about 20 minutes, also urged him not to take any step that may lead to a deterioration in the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Debt issues: Café Coffee Day Founder and owner VG Siddhartha, whose dead body was found in a river in Karnataka on Wednesday. A day after a purported letter written by him surfaced after he disappeared for about 36 hours – is reported to have a personal debt of Rs 1000 crores.

Man who cancelled Zomato order gets police notice: The police in Jabalpur on Thursday sought a written undertaking from Zomato customer Amit Shukla that he would not spread religious hatred.

Unnao rape survivor condition critical: Five days after the fatal accident that mended the course of the probe in Unnao case, the rape survivor and her lawyer are critical and sustaining on a life support system at the Lucknow hospital.

Cong prepares for assembly bypolls: The Congress in Karnataka Thursday decided to prepare the party for by-elections to 17 constituencies, necessitated by the disqualification of rebel legislators, by sending in teams headed by party leaders as in-charge for each constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi's affirmation: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday affirmed her decision on not wanting to lead the Congress party.

Notice issued to zomato customer: In a recent rift over Zomato's customer cancelling his order because of the delivery boy's non-Hindu' status, the Madhya Pradesh police has decided to issue a notice to him in Jabalpur.

