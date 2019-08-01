Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 MP police to issue n ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MP police to issue notice to man who fussed over 'non-Hindu' Zomato delivery boy

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 1, 2019, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 4:11 pm IST
The customer, Amit Shukla tagged Zomato asking them to cancel his order as they sent a non-Hindu delivery boy.
'Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion,' Zomato had replied to the customer's request. (Photo: File)
 'Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion,' Zomato had replied to the customer's request. (Photo: File)

Jabalpur: In a recent rift over Zomato's customer cancelling his order because of the delivery boy's non-Hindu' status, the Madhya Pradesh police has decided to issue a notice to him in Jabalpur.

The customer, Amit Shukla tagged Zomato asking them to cancel his order as they sent a non-Hindu delivery boy.

 

Zomato didn't encourage his request and said they won't change the rider nor would they refund on the cancellation of his order.

"Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," Zomato had replied to the customer's request. Deepinder Goyal, the founder of the company, in a tweet, said, "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

Amit Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Jabalpur, said that they will look into the matter and will send a notice to the man to explain his conduct. According to the SP, no one has lodged a complaint against him, but the police will take suo moto notice of the Twitter post and has decided to send a notice to him.

Shukla further justified his action saying it was the month of Shravan and that's the reason he asked for a change of delivery boy which didn't happen. "I don't think I have committed any crime," he said.

...
Tags: zomato, shravan, delivery
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur


Latest From Nation

The block committee member said the accused were going to Meerut to smuggle the meat. (Photo: Representational)

Quintal beef found in SUV of UP block committee member during checking, arresed

In February last year, the two brothers, who were also the promoters of Fortis Healthcare, had tendered their resignation from the company's Board of Directors. (Photo: ANI)

ED raids residential premises of ex-Ranbaxy CEO, brother

(Photo: File)

Ayodhya land dispute: Mediation panel submits report in SC

Prajapati who was afflicted with polio at a young age has not let disability hold him back and earns a living employed as an automobile mechanic in a shop. (Photo: ANI)

Specially-abled MP man becomes inspiration for youth, others like him



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
 

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

A report stated that stated that the dog spent a considerable amount of time looking for the cow. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ayodhya land dispute: Mediation panel submits report in SC

(Photo: File)

Specially-abled MP man becomes inspiration for youth, others like him

Prajapati who was afflicted with polio at a young age has not let disability hold him back and earns a living employed as an automobile mechanic in a shop. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: Floods wreak havoc in Darbhanga; villagers complain about no help from govt

One of the villagers, Babaraj Sahni, said that he has neither received any food as assistance for his family and neither fodder for his cattle. (Photo: ANI)

MP man thrashed, dragged by his collar on road in Dewas

Further investigation in the matter is underway, Rathore said. (Photo: ANI)

RN Ravi sworn in as Nagaland governor

Ravi was administered the oath office at Raj Bhavan by the acting chief justice of Gauhati High Court, Arup Kumar Goswami, in presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu, Opposition Leader TR Zeliang, state ministers, legislators and other dignitaries. (Photo: Twitter I @dimapur24_7))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham