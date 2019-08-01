Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 SC orders UP to pay ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC orders UP to pay Rs 25L to Unnao rape survivor, shifts her to AIIMS Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Aug 1, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 3:15 pm IST
SC also ordered UP govt to pay sum of Rs 20 lakh to Unnao survivor's lawyer, who was grievously injured on July 28.
The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days. (Photo: PTI)
 The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the shifting of the Unnao rape survivor from the King George Medical College in UP to AIIMS in Delhi. It also has ordered a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the survivor. The sum has to be paid by the Uttar Pradesh government to the survivor.

Read | Unnao case: SC transfers all 5 cases to Delhi, trial to be complete in 45 days

 

The apex court has also ordered that a sum of 20 lakhs be paid to the lawyer of the Unnao rape case survivor who was grievously injured in the accident on July 28. The lawyer also is to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi.

Read | Unnao rape accused and BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar expelled from party

The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days. During this, the top court also ordered the transfer of all cases from UP to Delhi.

...
Tags: unnao rape case, supreme court, chief justice of india, new delhi, kuldeep sengar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The block committee member said the accused were going to Meerut to smuggle the meat. (Photo: Representational)

Quintal beef found in SUV of UP block committee member during checking, arresed

In February last year, the two brothers, who were also the promoters of Fortis Healthcare, had tendered their resignation from the company's Board of Directors. (Photo: ANI)

ED raids residential premises of ex-Ranbaxy CEO, brother

'Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion,' Zomato had replied to the customer's request. (Photo: File)

MP police to issue notice to man who fussed over 'non-Hindu' Zomato delivery boy

(Photo: File)

Ayodhya land dispute: Mediation panel submits report in SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
 

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

A report stated that stated that the dog spent a considerable amount of time looking for the cow. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RN Ravi sworn in as Nagaland governor

Ravi was administered the oath office at Raj Bhavan by the acting chief justice of Gauhati High Court, Arup Kumar Goswami, in presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu, Opposition Leader TR Zeliang, state ministers, legislators and other dignitaries. (Photo: Twitter I @dimapur24_7))

J&K administration increases hardship allowance of 84,000 police personnel

The state administrative council (SAC), which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday, increased the allowance from eight per cent to 10 per cent in respect to all ranks in the state police force with effect from August 1, 2019, he said.

Shiv Sena MP asks govt if production of Train-18 has been stopped

Raut wondered if there was any conspiracy to derail the production of the train. He also said there are reports that some multinational companies were repeatedly trying to obstruct the tendering process for the train. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape survivor’s family sent 36 letters to officials but got no response: report

Sengar and nine others were booked for murder on Monday. The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. (Photo: File)

Most wanted thief beaten to death by villagers in Jharkhand

'There were four thieves, three managed to escape. The thief who died was a most wanted criminal. FIR registered and four villagers have been taken into custody. We are questioning them,' SP Ramesh told reporters here. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham