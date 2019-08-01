SC orders UP to pay Rs 25L to Unnao rape survivor, shifts her to AIIMS Delhi

The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the shifting of the Unnao rape survivor from the King George Medical College in UP to AIIMS in Delhi. It also has ordered a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the survivor. The sum has to be paid by the Uttar Pradesh government to the survivor.

The apex court has also ordered that a sum of 20 lakhs be paid to the lawyer of the Unnao rape case survivor who was grievously injured in the accident on July 28. The lawyer also is to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi.

The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days. During this, the top court also ordered the transfer of all cases from UP to Delhi.