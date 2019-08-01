Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 ‘Give us an un ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Give us an undertaking’: Man who cancelled Zomato order gets police notice

PTI
Published Aug 1, 2019, 7:56 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 7:56 pm IST
Asked about the customer’s refusal to take delivery from him, Faiyaz, the Zomato executive admitted he felt hurt over whatever happened.
‘At present, the pious month of Shravan is going on and it is a matter of my personal choice,’ Shukla said, justifying his stand. (Photo: Twitter | @Amit_shukla999)
 ‘At present, the pious month of Shravan is going on and it is a matter of my personal choice,’ Shukla said, justifying his stand. (Photo: Twitter | @Amit_shukla999)

Jabalpur: The police in Jabalpur on Thursday sought a written undertaking from Zomato customer Amit Shukla that he would not spread religious hatred.

Faiyaz, a food delivery executive with Zomato, was assigned the task of completing an order placed by Shukla. resident of Jabalpur. However, Shukla had tweeted on Wednesday that he cancelled his food order on Zomato because the delivery man was not a Hindu.

 

“Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non Hindu rider for my food they said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want don’t refund just cancel,” Shukla tweeted.

The company stood its ground and refused to change the delivery executive.

“Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion,” the company tweeted in response to the customer’s request for change of the rider.

His tweet and the company’s response that “food has no religion” went viral.

A notice was issued to him on Thursday as “preventive action”, city police said.

On Wednesday, narrating the sequence of events, Faiyaz said, “I called the person who had placed the order to know the location of his house. But he said he had cancelled the order.”

Asked about the customer’s refusal to take delivery from him, the Zomato executive admitted he felt hurt over whatever happened.

On the other hand, Shukla appeared unrepentant.

“Do my freedom of expression and religion not fall under the idea of India?” he said when a news channel asked him about his reaction to Zomatos reply to his request to change the rider.

“At present, the pious month of Shravan is going on and it is a matter of my personal choice,” Shukla said, justifying his stand.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company’s stand with a firm message. “We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values,” he tweeted.

...
Tags: jabalpur, police, undertaking, zomato
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur


Latest From Nation

As per the new rule, a devotee found with any of these prohibited items inside the premises of the 12th-century shrine in Odisha will have to shell out Rs 500 as a penalty. (Photo: Representational | File)

Ban on paan, tobacco inside Jagannath temple comes into effect

Photo: File

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The disqualified JD(S) MLAs -- A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda -- filed a joint petition challenging the July 28 decision of disqualification by K R Ramesh Kumar. (Photo: DC)

Rebel Cong-JD(S) Karnataka leaders move SC against disqualification

During the meeting when a leader suggested that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take the reigns to become the next party president, she discouraged the suggestion and asked not to drag her into the matter. (Photo: File)

‘Don’t drag me into this’: Priyanka Gandhi certain on not leading Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Harivansh writes to all RS MPs, seeks suggestions to better implement MPLADS

While adding that some of the district authorities were not aware of the basic guidelines of the MPLAD scheme, RS Dy CM said: 'During the visit, the Committee was informed about the lack of adequate communication and coordination between the authorities at different levels.'

Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha had personal debt of Rs 1,000cr: Report

The debt was primarily raised through three entities - Devadarshini Info Technologies, Gonibedu Coffee and Coffee Day Consolidations. (Photo: File)

Ex-Maldives VP Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor reaches India via sea, quizzed by central agencies

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, on reports of Adeeb's arrest, said, ‘We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports. We will contact their government and find out if these reports are true.’ (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jaw-dropping: Chennai doctors remove 526 teeth from 7-year-old boy's mouth

According to Dr Pratibha Ramani, the boy was brought with a complaint of a swelling in the jaw. (Photo: ANI)

Months after their father's murder, two brothers shot dead in Bihar

According to the family of the victims, the brothers were a witness in the murder case of their father, who was also shot dead in May earlier this year over a land dispute. (Photo: File I Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham