search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  A win against SRH will do a world of good to KKR's confidence. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Play interrupted due to rain
 
World, America

Trump thanks France, UK for ‘wisdom', 'fine military’ after missile attacks on Syria

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 14, 2018, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 8:13 pm IST
Reports say ‘large part’ of Syrian regime’s chemical arsenal has been destroyed during coordinated strikes by US, Uk and France.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to hail a ‘perfectly executed strike’ after he had authorised a series of missile attacks against Syria. The move was a response to Assad regime’s chemical attack against its own people.

Trump took to Twitter and thanked his allies in the attack as well. He tweeted, “Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

 

According to reports, a ‘large part’ of the Syrian regime’s chemical arsenal has been destroyed during the coordinated strikes by US, Uk and France on facilities that produced deadly weapons.

Also Read: 'Lesson' for Bashar al-Assad: US, UK, France launch military strikes in Syria

The combined forces launched airstrikes on two chemical weapons facilities and a military command post in Syria on Friday night in retaliation for a chemical attack that left up 75 civilians dead last week.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that a large part of Syria’s ‘chemical arsenal’ had been destroyed in the strikes.

Also Read: Syria strikes: Here's everything you need to know

While no further strikes have been planned, Le Drian refused to rule out a further attack if Assad crossed the 'red line' of using chemical weapons again.

It comes after Trump addressed the U.S. while British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Emmanuel Macron both gave speeches justifying the use of force in response to the 'evil and despicable' poison gas attack.

Also Read: Russia slams US military strikes in Syria, warns of consequences

Tags: donald trump, syria, syria attack, twitter, syria airstrikes, assad, france, united kingdom, chemical arsenal
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Death rattle: Hearing this means you have just 23 hours left to live, says doctor

Death rattle is not painful but is simply a part of dying, says expert. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Play interrupted due to rain

A win against SRH will do a world of good to KKR's confidence. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here are the 7 types of cheaters, which one are you?

Cheating can be a sign that something is missing in the relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cheaper iPhone 6s Plus within few weeks as Apple starts local production

With revised prices, Apple could bring it down to the levels of OnePlus’ flagship offerings along with some of Samsung’s premium Galaxy A-series and S-series models.
 

Leak: Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 spotted with Snapdragon 660, 128GB storage

Instead of the latest Snapdragon 636 SoC, the Mi 6X has been spotted with Snapdragon 660, albeit limited to 2.0GHz. (Leaked Mi 6X renders)
 

Watch: Cobra throws up seven eggs when caught in Kerala

Sujith posted a video of the moment the cobra threw up the eggs on Facebook. (Facebook/ Sujith Vp Wynad)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US adds India to currency watch list with China

India has a USD 23 billion trade surplus with the United States. (Representational Image)

Trump considers re-joining Pacific Trade Pact

TPP is an ambitious trade agreement involving 12 countries.

Russia slams US military strikes in Syria, warns of consequences

'Such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris,' the Russian ambassador said. (Photo: AFP)

'Lesson' for Bashar al-Assad: US, UK, France launch military strikes in Syria

A US official said the strikes had targeted chemical production facilities. Another official said multiple types of bombs were used, and a variety of targets chosen. (Photo: AP | Hassan Ammar)

Indian-American entrepreneur among 6 dead in Arizona plane crash

Anand Patel, popular among his friends by the name of Happy, came to the US along with his twin brother Akash Patel in 2009 for studies. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham