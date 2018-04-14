search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Russia slams US military strikes in Syria, warns of consequences

AFP
Published Apr 14, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Russian ambassador to the US said that insulting the Russian president is unacceptable and inadmissible.
'Such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris,' the Russian ambassador said. (Photo: AFP)
 'Such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris,' the Russian ambassador said. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Syria ally Russia warned Friday of "consequences" following the launch of US-led strikes against Bashar al-Assad's regime in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack.

"Again, we are being threatened," Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said in a statement.

 

"We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris," he added.

"Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible," added the envoy, after President Donald Trump directly called out his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over his support for the Assad regime.

Tags: donald trump, vladimir putin, syria strike, bashar al-assad
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India Book of Records registers youngest drone developer

Aryaman Verma built a Quadcopter. (Photo: ANI)
 

Coimbatore student attempts Guinness World Records in yoga

The student S. Vaishnavi's aim is to participate in the Olympics and win a gold medal for India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Commonwealth Games 2018: Record-breaking Sanjeev Rajput shoots gold

Sanjeev Rajput has previously won a silver in the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Games and was a bronze medal winner in the 2006 edition of the Games held in Melbourne. This is first gold medal in CWG and third overall in these Games. (Photo: PTI)
 

CWG 2018: It's Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu final, Kidambi Srikanth in fray for gold

London Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal take on Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu in the Commonwealth Games 2018 women’s singles final while Kidambi Srikanth takes on Lee Chong Wei in the gold-medal match. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple warns its employees on leaking information

The company has stated that the 'leakers' are getting caught faster than ever, on its internal memo released to the employees.
 

Pollution may be putting at Alzheimer's, suicide risk

Ambient air pollution is a key modifiable risk for millions of people across the globe. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

To teach Bashar al-Assad a 'lesson': US, UK, France launch military strikes in Syria

A US official said the strikes had targeted chemical production facilities. Another official said multiple types of bombs were used, and a variety of targets chosen. (Photo: AP | Hassan Ammar)

Indian-American entrepreneur among 6 dead in Arizona plane crash

Anand Patel, popular among his friends by the name of Happy, came to the US along with his twin brother Akash Patel in 2009 for studies. (Photo: Facebook)

West holds back Syria attack plan

A Syrian boy kicks a ball in a camp for displaced Syrians from the former rebel bastion of Douma, in al-Bil, east of the rebel-held town of Azaz in northern Syria on Friday. (Photo:AFP)

Trump says US will rejoin Pacific trade pact if terms are improved

US President Donald Trump said the United States would only join the Trans Pacific Partnership if it offered “substantially better” terms than those provided under previous negotiations.

Trump ran White House like a 'mob boss': Ex-FBI chief Comey

Former FBI director James Comey says in a new book that President Donald Trump reminded him of a mafia boss who demanded absolute loyalty.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham