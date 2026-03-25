LIVE: US to Send Thousands More Soldiers to West Asia
One of the sources said the Pentagon was set to send between 3,000 and 4,000 soldiers
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon is expected to send thousands of soldiers from the U.S. Army's elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, adding to a massive U.S. military buildup even as President Donald Trump talks about a possible deal with Tehran to end the war.
Live Updates
- 25 March 2026 7:34 AM IST
Sirens sounded in Jerusalem late Tuesday after the Israeli military said it was responding to a missile attack from Iran. Two loud explosions were heard, likely indicating interceptions.
- 25 March 2026 7:34 AM IST
Heavy airstrikes hit the city of Qazvin in northwest Iran early Wednesday, according to witnesses.
- 25 March 2026 7:33 AM IST
The Israeli army said early Wednesday that it began a wide‑scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian government infrastructure across Tehran.
- 25 March 2026 7:33 AM IST
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said early Wednesday that it destroyed at least eight drones in the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province.
- 25 March 2026 7:33 AM IST
A drone attack hit a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, sparking a blaze that firefighters were working to contain, the General Civil Aviation Authority said early Wednesday. The strike came after the Kuwaiti army said it was responding to incoming Iranian projectiles.
- 25 March 2026 7:31 AM IST
Iran Allows Passage of 'Non-Hostile Vessels' Through Strait of Hormuz
The Iranian mission in New York on Wednesday stated that “non-hostile vessels” will be allowed safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, subject to strict conditions. Read more:
- 25 March 2026 7:30 AM IST
Trump Says Iran Made a Major Energy-Related Gift to US
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had made a major energy-related concession to the United States, describing it as a positive development, although he did not give details. Read more: