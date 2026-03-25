Trump Says Iran Made a Major Energy-Related Gift to US

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had made a ​major energy-related concession to the United States, describing it ‌as a positive development, although he did not give details.

Trump suggested the gift was related to the Strait of Hormuz, the oil ​transit waterway that the United States has struggled to ​keep open.

"They gave us a present and the ⁠present arrived today, and it was a very big present, ​worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump told reporters in the ​Oval Office.

"It wasn't nuclear, it was oil-and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did."

Trump, reiterating that he felt the United ​States had already won the war, indicated that Defense ​Secretary Pete Hegseth was disappointed as how quickly the campaign had gone.

"Pete didn't ‌want ⁠it to be settled," he said, but did not give details.

Trump said the United States was talking to "the right people" in Iran in order to reach a deal to end ​hostilities, adding the ​Iranians wanted to reach a ⁠deal very badly.

"We're in negotiations right now" over Iran, he said, but would not provide ​details, particularly on whether U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff ​and ⁠Jared Kushner planned talks this week. He said Witkoff, Kushner, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were involved ⁠in ​negotiations.

Pakistan has said it is ​willing to host talks between the United States and Iran.