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Trump Says Iran Made a Major Energy-Related Gift to US

West Asia
25 March 2026 6:25 AM IST

Trump suggested the gift was related to the Strait of Hormuz, the oil ​transit waterway that the United States has struggled to ​keep open

Trump Says Iran Made a Major Energy-Related Gift to US
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US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had made a ​major energy-related concession to the United States, describing it ‌as a positive development, although he did not give details.

Trump suggested the gift was related to the Strait of Hormuz, the oil ​transit waterway that the United States has struggled to ​keep open.
"They gave us a present and the ⁠present arrived today, and it was a very big present, ​worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump told reporters in the ​Oval Office.
"It wasn't nuclear, it was oil-and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did."
Trump, reiterating that he felt the United ​States had already won the war, indicated that Defense ​Secretary Pete Hegseth was disappointed as how quickly the campaign had gone.
"Pete didn't ‌want ⁠it to be settled," he said, but did not give details.
Trump said the United States was talking to "the right people" in Iran in order to reach a deal to end ​hostilities, adding the ​Iranians wanted to reach a ⁠deal very badly.
"We're in negotiations right now" over Iran, he said, but would not provide ​details, particularly on whether U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff ​and ⁠Jared Kushner planned talks this week. He said Witkoff, Kushner, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were involved ⁠in ​negotiations.
Pakistan has said it is ​willing to host talks between the United States and Iran.
( Source : Reuters )
US-Israel-Iran war Iran US relations Donald Trump 
United States 
Reuters
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