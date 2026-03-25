Iran Allows Passage of 'Non-Hostile Vessels' Through Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian mission in New York on Wednesday stated that “non-hostile vessels” will be allowed safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, subject to strict conditions.

In a post on X, the mission said that vessels belonging to or associated with other states may pass through the strait, provided they do not support or participate in any acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with declared safety and security regulations. It added that such passage must be coordinated with relevant Iranian authorities.

The Iranian Defence Council has also made prior coordination with Iranian officials mandatory for the transit of these vessels through the strategic waterway.

According to a report by state broadcaster Press TV, the decision comes amid what Tehran describes as ongoing military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iranian territory.

The Council issued a warning that any further strikes targeting Iran’s power plants or energy infrastructure would trigger an immediate and “decisive and destructive response” from the Iranian Armed Forces.

The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints, capable of handling the largest crude oil tankers.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States has “won the war” and said Iran’s naval and air capabilities have been effectively destroyed.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump said negotiations are ongoing and suggested that Iran is seeking a deal, adding that much of its military and communication infrastructure has been eliminated.