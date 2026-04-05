Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei, a presidential spokesperson, wrote Sunday on the social platform X that the reopening of the vital waterway can only happen if transit revenues are partially earmarked to compensate Iran for war damages.

There has been growing alarm over Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz, critical for shipments of oil and gas from the Persian Gulf to Europe and Asia. Trump has threatened to attack Iran’s infrastructure if it fails to reopen the strait by Monday. — AP





Trump Says Iran Power Plants, Bridges To Be Hit If Hormuz Strait Not Re-opened

US President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden social media post Sunday to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened the next day.

Following an 48-hour ultimatum he issued on Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!"

"Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" wrote the president, adding: "Praise be to Allah." — AFP









Israel Hits Over 200 Iran Targets, 140 Hezbollah Sites

- The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out a large-scale military operation targeting more than 200 infrastructure sites in Iran and over 140 Hezbollah-linked locations in Lebanon.