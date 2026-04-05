US Revokes Green Cards of Iran-Linked Individuals, Detains Them

Washington DC: The US Department of State has revoked the lawful permanent resident (LPR) status of certain foreign nationals accused of supporting Iran’s regime. Following the termination of their green card status, they were taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the decision was made under the direction of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after which ICE agents arrested the individuals on Friday.

The State Department identified one of them as Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece of former Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Qasem Soleimani. She and her daughter were taken into custody after their LPR status was revoked.

Rubio described Afshar as an “outspoken supporter” of the Iranian regime who allegedly promoted its propaganda while living in the United States. Authorities claimed she celebrated attacks on American military personnel and expressed support for the IRGC, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Washington.

In its statement, the department said Afshar used social media to promote pro-Iranian regime narratives, praised Iranian leadership, criticised the United States, and supported the IRGC.

Officials further alleged that Afshar maintained an affluent lifestyle in Los Angeles while spreading such content online. Her husband has also been barred from entering the United States.

The statement added that, along with revoking Afshar and her daughter’s LPR status, authorities have prohibited her husband from future entry into the country.

Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in January 2020, along with several others, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces.

In a separate move earlier this month, Rubio also terminated the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Iranian official Ali Larijani, and her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. Both are currently outside the United States and have been barred from re-entry.

Ali Larijani was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran last month.

The State Department thanked the Department of Homeland Security and ICE for their coordination, stating that the actions reflect ongoing efforts to protect national security.

Rubio, in a post on X, said the administration would not allow the US to become a safe haven for individuals who support anti-American regimes.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, with Washington adopting a stricter stance toward individuals linked to Iran’s political and military establishment.