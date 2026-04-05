Iran Exempts Iraq from Strait of Hormuz Transit Restrictions

Tehran: The Iranian military has indicated that Iraq will retain access through Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor, according to Al Jazeera, citing Iranian media reports.

The Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command, which coordinates Iran’s armed forces, stated that Iraq would be exempt from any transit restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined protocols for maritime passage within Iran’s territorial waters in an official Foreign Ministry statement. He said non-hostile vessels would be allowed to pass, provided prior coordination with Iranian authorities is completed.

These developments come amid rising tensions, as US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran. He warned that Tehran must strike a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz “before all hell will rain down.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump referenced his earlier 10-day deadline, stating that time was running out and reiterating the urgency of compliance.

The current deadline follows a temporary reprieve announced on March 26, when Trump extended a pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure by 10 days, until April 6, 2026.

Trump said the extension came at the request of the Iranian government and claimed that negotiations between the two sides were progressing positively despite conflicting reports.

He also noted that the US had previously delayed potential military action against Iranian energy facilities to allow space for diplomatic engagement.

The latest 48-hour warning marks the final deadline after the earlier grace period, as pressure continues on Iran to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.