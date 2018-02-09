Best smartphones to gift on Valentines Day 2018 (Under Rs 50,000)

If you are in the market hunting for your closest partner, then you can consider some of the best options at various price points.

Valentines Day is on the horizon and you must already be wondering what to gift your better half. The usual items to consider are cards, soft toys and chocolates. However, what if your love interest is a tech nerd or is expecting something special; or if you are the one who relates to the ‘single-on-valentines-day’ memes on social media yet wants to stay happy on the V-day? In both the cases, you can pamper yourself or your loved one with a new smartphone, which is actually your partner every moment. If you are in the market hunting for your closest partner, then you can consider some of the best options at various price points.

10.or D (Price: Rs 4,999)

Pronounced as Tenor, the Amazon-promoted Chinese brand has made a notable entry into the budget smartphone market with the 10.or D. For its price, the smartphone has good aesthetics, the benefit of stock Android and more capable specifications than some of its arch rivals. The highlight here is a big 5.2-inch display, which is a joy to watch content on. Combined with the bigger 3500mAh battery, your better half will be in touch with you for extended periods of time.

Redmi Y1 (Rs 8,999)

If your better half is obsessed with selfies, then the Redmi Y1 fits your bill. The smartphone’s 16MP front camera makes it presently one of the best selfie smartphones on a budget. Keep aside the camera and you get Xiaomi’s highly-customisable MIUI 9 OS along with decent performance and a good display.

Honor 9 Lite: (Rs 10,999)

Honor’s latets offering for the budget segment brings never-before-seen features — a quad camera setup (two dual camera setup for the front and rear), an 18:9 narrow-bezel display and the latest version of Android Oreo. If your Valentine doesn’t bother with any of these, then the mirror-finish of the 9 Lite will certainly appeal. The base 3GB/32GB variant is a sensible choice compared to the price top-end variant.

Xiaomi Mi A1 (Rs 13,999)

The Mi A1 is currently our pick in the budget midrange segment. Why? It comes with the Android One ROM, which promises faster updates (the Mi A1 has already got the Oreo update). Combined with 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 625 SoC, it’s a pretty fast smartphone for its price. Adding to that is a dual rear camera setup, which takes decent portrait photos. If your partner still doesn’t admire any one of these features, then the choice of a special Red coloured variant will appeal certainly.

iPhone SE (Rs 19,999)

Nothing beats an iPhone at any price point. Your partner will certainly like an Apple smartphone, even if offers a small 4-inch display and internals from 2015’s iPhone 6S. The SE runs on the latest iOS 11 operating system, which makes it exclusive considering its Android rivals lag behind timely software updates. Additionally, the iPhone SE is known to deliver performance figures pretty close to an iPhone 6S.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (Rs 32,999)

The A8+ is Samsung’s different take on the concept of a premium midrange smartphone. The phone offers an ultra-luxurious glass-metal body, a narrow-bezel 18:9 Super AMOLED display and a dual selfie camera. The selfie camera earns brownie points for taking good-looking portrait shots in various lighting conditions. The chipset is also a good performer, although isn’t as fast as some of its rivals. Nonetheless, it’s one of the best looking premium smartphones that you can gift your valentine.

OnePlus 5T (Rs 32,999)

OnePlus smartphones redefine the title of the term ‘flagship killer’ every year and the 5T is no exception. Sporting a Snapdragon 835 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM, the smartphone is a performance beast. Coupled with its dual rear camera, it makes for an overall attractive proposition. OnePlus had recently unveiled a Lava Red version of the same to celebrate Valentines Day. If your partner is a tech geek, then the 5T will be one of the best gifts for this year’s season of love.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (Rs 35,900)

The S7 Edge was one of the best smartphones money could buy in 2016. Even in 2018, the S7 Edge isn’t an old smartphone by any means — it carries Samsung’s last-gen flagship Exynos chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM. The S7 Edge comes is supposed to receive the Android Oreo update pretty soon, which means it’s a great smartphone to use for this year. It also features wireless charging. However, the S7 Edge eclipses all of its other parameters with its superb curved super AMOLED display, which is still one of the best in the business.

LG V30+ (Rs 47,990)

The V30+ is LG’s latest generation flagship smartphone with some f the best features one can get on a smartphone. The 16MP f/1.6 + 13MP f/1.9 primary dual and 5MP wide angle front camera are amongst the best in business. It features a good-looking all-glass body with the provision of wireless charging. Powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC along with 4GB of RAM, it isn’t a sloth in any sense. However, what differentiates this from the other flagships is the Hi-Fi quad DAC with Hi-Fi video recording.

Google Pixel 2 (Rs 49,999)

The Google Pixel 2 might not be drawing eye balls but is certainly one of the most smartest smartphones one can buy currently. Despite carrying thick bezels, the Pixel 2 has the best version of Android OS presently on any smartphone. It has also got the best smartphone camera with a DxOMark of 98. What’s surprising is that a single camera setup for the both front and rear setups manages to take better portrait photos than some other smartphones with dual camera setups. If your partner lovers portrait photos, then don’t look beyond the Pixel 2.

