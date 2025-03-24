Is 10K Steps a Practical Goal?

In a world that’s trying to thwart the effects of the lethal combo of junk food and sedentary lifestyle, taking 10K steps a day has been hailed as an effective way to lead an active life. Experts say that it not only improves cardiovascular health, but also promotes mental well-being. This idea has found great acceptance among people too. It’s not uncommon to see health enthusiasts wearing smart watches that keep a track of the number of steps taken. There are online communities where people share their achievements and inspire others to move more.



HOW PRACTICAL IS IT?



While one might be highly motivated to hit that golden number of steps every day, how practical is it in Indian cities? Green spaces have been disappearing in cities and so have neighbourhood parks. In case you decide to walk on the roads, dug-up pavements, debris and open toilets pose challenges to walkers. Walking on roads also exposes you to pollution and traffic, making the experience uncomfortable and potentially dangerous.



Dr. Jayateerth W Kulkarni, consultant orthopedics at Fortis Hospital, says: “The goal of walking 10,000 steps a day can have both benefits and challenges, especially for city dwellers in India. While regular walking is excellent for joint health, bone density, and overall mobility, several urban factors need to be considered.”



“In cities, walking on uneven roads, pavements, or crowded streets can increase the risk of joint strain or injury, particularly for individuals with pre-existing conditions like osteoarthritis. For people with joint issues, 10,000 steps might put excessive stress on knees, hips, and ankles, potentially exacerbating pain or causing injury. Without access to safe walking spaces such as parks or well-maintained sidewalks, achieving 10,000 steps may require walking on hard, uneven surfaces, which can lead to joint discomfort over time. This is particularly concerning for individuals with conditions like plantar fasciitis or lower back pain. The harsh climate and high levels of air pollution can discourage outdoor walking, which may contribute to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or respiratory issues, ultimately affecting joint health. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can also aggravate conditions like rheumatoid arthritis,” he adds.



CONSISTENCY IS KEY



It’s important to remember that any amount of activity is better than none. “Even walking 4,000 to 6,000 steps a day can offer substantial benefits for overall health. The key is consistency. Walking for 30 minutes a day—regardless of whether you reach 10,000 steps—can contribute significantly to a healthy lifestyle. While 10,000 steps may be beneficial for some, the focus should be on regular, joint-friendly physical activity tailored to the individual’s health condition. Low-impact exercises like swimming, cycling, or walking on smooth, controlled surfaces (e.g., a treadmill or indoor walking track) can be safer alternatives. The goal should be to maintain an active lifestyle, focusing on quality over quantity to ensure joint protection and long-term health,” adds Dr. Kulkarni.



LAZY WALKING

It is important to note that you have to maintain a healthy pace while walking to get the maximum out of these benefits. Healthy pace means around 1000 steps in 10 min or 1 km in 10 min. Lazy walking may not really help you. It is also important to maintain good hydration so as to prevent muscle cramps. Do not forget to take short breaks while walking and cool down in order to wash out the lactic acid generated due to walk.

As told by Dr. Sujeet Kumar, senior laparoscopic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals.



BENEFITS OF WALKING



Walking helps in:

●Increasing metabolism

● Maintaining weight

● Having better quality of sleep

● Having good mood

● Good digestion

● Regular bowel movements

● Reducing the risk of diabetes, hypertension and strok

