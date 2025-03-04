Eat less and stay active to remain healthy

Maintaining health is a challenge for many, but for doctors like Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, it’s a crucial part of their professional lives. With a busy career in healthcare, Dr. Reddy manages to stay fit and healthy through a structured routine that balances physical activity, mental well-being, and a balanced diet.

Routine

Dr. Reddy starts his day early at 5:30 AM. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, he dedicates the first hour from 6 to 7 AM to catching up on medical updates and news. Keeping up with the latest advancements in medicine is essential for staying informed and providing the best care to his patients. By 7 AM, it’s time for his 45-minute workout at home, ensuring that he stays physically active. This workout is a critical part of his day, as Dr. Reddy believes that exercise is essential to maintaining good health. “Exercise helps protect against major illnesses like heart disease, hypertension, paralytic strokes, and even cancer,” he says.

Diet and Fitness

For breakfast, Dr. Reddy keeps it light but nutritious—two idlis, a dosa, salad, or an omelette and half a fruit. “Lunch consists of a small portion of rice or one roti, accompanied by a vegetable curry and a small portion of fish or chicken. I always add a side of vegetable sauté and a cup of yoghurt to balance the meal. Dinner is similarly light: a vegetable soup or salad, followed by one roti with dhal. I avoid smoking and alcohol, prioritising health over indulgence. Eating less and staying active are key to staying healthy,” Dr. Reddy states.





Sports and Mental Health

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Dr. Reddy spends his mornings playing golf from 6 to 8:30 AM. Golf provides him with a perfect combination of physical exercise and mental health. “Golf is great for both the body and the mind—it gets you moving, relaxing, rejuvenating, staying focused, and breathing fresh air,” he explains.

Sundays are dedicated to golf for an extended 6-hour session, with the rest of the day spent relaxing with family. This balance between work, exercise, and family time helps Dr. Reddy maintain a strong sense of well-being.

Dr. Reddy’s routine highlights the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle. By prioritising exercise, a nutritious diet, and mental relaxation, he ensures that he stays healthy and can serve his patients at his best. Stay active, eat less, never smoke, and keep your life balanced. It’s the key to good health. Anything in moderation is acceptable except smoking.