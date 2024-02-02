Cracking the code: Muscle harmony

Muscle tissue is metabolically active, meaning it requires energy (calories) for maintenance. Therefore, having more muscle increases the body’s basal metabolic rate (BMR), which is the energy expended at rest. Essentially, higher muscle mass elevates the number of calories burned even when not engaged in physical activity.

Metabolism Push

Essentially, more muscles equate to a higher metabolism. Muscles demand energy not only during exercise but also at rest. Each pound of muscle burns more calories at rest compared to a pound of fat. Therefore, individuals with higher muscle mass enjoy an advantage in terms of an elevated resting metabolic rate, contributing to a more efficient calorie burn throughout the day. “Higher muscle mass is associated with an increased metabolism because muscles require more energy (calories) to maintain themselves than fat tissue. Therefore, individuals with more muscle mass tend to burn more calories at rest, potentially leading to a higher basal metabolic rate (BMR). This can contribute to better weight management and overall metabolic health,” says Kuldeep Negi, Olympic lifting, Cross Fit, Power Yoga, HIIT, Personal and Group trainer. To put it simply, those who are larger in terms of muscle have metabolisms that are generally higher, meaning they can burn more calories during the day.

Build Muscle

Achieving the right balance between muscle and metabolism involves a two-pronged approach. “Engage in regular resistance training exercises. This includes weightlifting, bodyweight exercises, or any activity that places demand on the muscles. Aim for a well-rounded routine that targets various muscle groups. Support muscle growth with proper nutrition. Ensure an adequate intake of protein, as it is crucial for muscle repair and synthesis. A balanced diet that includes a mix of macronutrients provides the energy needed for both workouts and muscle maintenance,” says Kushal Pal Singh, Fitness and Performance expert, Anytime Fitness. Nupuur Patil, from Nupuur Patil Fitness avers, “additionally, resistance training to build muscle can induce an ‘afterburn’ effect, where the body continues to burn calories post-exercise. Therefore, cultivating higher muscle mass not only enhances physical strength and functionality but also plays a crucial role in sustaining a faster metabolism, promoting overall metabolic health and a leaner physique.”

Advantage Factor

It is essential to recognise that the benefits of increased muscle mass extend beyond metabolism. More muscle enhances overall strength, improves posture, and contributes to better functionality in daily activities. Additionally, the metabolic advantages of muscle extend beyond simple calorie burn. Muscle tissue plays a crucial role in glucose metabolism, contributing to improved insulin sensitivity and better regulation of blood sugar levels. “The link between muscle mass and metabolism is a key factor in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. While striving for increased muscle mass, remember that overall well-being involves a holistic approach. Pairing resistance training with a balanced diet ensures not only a higher metabolism but also a resilient and functional body that can withstand the challenges of daily life,” says Singh.

Holistic Development

A comprehensive approach to nutrition and fitness is necessary to achieve the ideal balance between muscle mass and metabolism. Exercises that focus on strength or resistance training are essential for gaining and preserving muscle mass. “Mixing up your aerobic workouts will help improve your overall metabolic health even more. To promote muscle growth and repair, an adequate protein intake is necessary, and a well-balanced diet with the ideal ratio of nutrients is important. In addition, overtraining may be avoided by making sure you get enough sleep and recuperate from your workouts. Excessive activity can negatively impact your metabolism and muscle mass. Getting advice from a healthcare physician or fitness expert can assist create a customised plan for striking and keeping the correct balance,” says Ayush Bhardwaj, Fitness expert, Viral Fitness Gym. Consume a well-balanced diet with sufficient protein to support muscle growth, along with carbohydrates and healthy fats for energy. Avoid extreme diets and ensure you’re meeting your nutritional needs. Remember, individual needs vary, so it is essential to tailor your approach based on your fitness goals, health status, and preferences. Periodically assess progress and adjust your plan accordingly. Consulting with a fitness expert and nutritionist can provide personalised guidance, tailoring the approach to individual needs and goals for sustained health and fitness.

