Balanced Body, Focused Mind — That's Her Secret!

As a plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgeon, Dr Suma Sandhyala’s profession demands unwavering focus, physical stamina, and long hours in the operating room. Balancing surgeries, consultations, and patient care, she has built a wellness routine that keeps her energised, centred, and prepared for the day’s challenges.

For Dr Sandhyala, fitness is non-negotiable. “Movement is what keeps me grounded,” she explains. She begins her mornings with a 30-minute workout blending Zumba and strength training — a combination that keeps her mentally sharp and physically resilient.

Even on her busiest days, she finds ways to move. Small dumbbells, resistance bands, and a stepper in her cabin ensure she can squeeze in quick sessions between appointments. Zumba, she notes, keeps her mentally refreshed, while strength training builds the endurance required for long surgical hours. “Even a 15-minute stretch between procedures can reset my posture and focus,” she says, highlighting the impact of small but consistent efforts.

Her nutrition philosophy mirrors her fitness discipline. Dr Sandhyala prefers fresh, home-cooked meals rich in protein and vegetables, makes sure she never skips breakfast, and consciously limits sugar and processed foods. Eating light yet nutritiously helps maintain steady energy through packed clinical schedules.

Mental wellbeing remains equally central to her routine. Music and dance serve as her favourite stress-busters, offering a quick emotional recharge after demanding surgical days.