A day without training feels incomplete: Dino Morea

As one of the few original Indian supermodels who’ve managed to build a career on the celluloid, Dino Morea is a moderately famous star who continues to evoke major ‘fit’spiration owing to a robust fitness routine, which he believes has seamlessly grown into him over the years. “While a typical day in my life is different, since as actors you live dual lives — one where you’re filming and the other when it’s an off-shoot day. Either way exercise usually comes first and foremost. I like to begin the day with a zesty workout. The dopamine rush puts me in a good mood all throughout the day,” says Morea, who was last seen in the 2023 Tollywood release Agent. “I’ve been a professional athlete for the most part, which is possibly why training comes naturally to me even at 50. But, I’d be lying if I said it’s not tough to keep up with fitness in your fifties.”

‘Set realistic goals’

The actor, who once played U-13 Tennis for Bengaluru, believes that setting realistic goals is the key. “Right from childhood, I’ve always been involved in some competitive sport. However, it’s also about being realistic with your goals as you age — fitness, work or anything. It does get tougher to maintain the same kind of (fitness) programme you had when you were 18, 19 or 25. Back then I could play a game and go to the gym straight after, and do it all over again. Today if I train or workout, I need a day’s rest,” he smilingly states, adding, “The body tires out, it’s tough for it to match up to the speed of the mind in terms of wanting to exercise. That’s the only thing that changes when you age. However, fitness is a huge dopamine rush — makes me feel great the entire day.”

Work and rest are equally important

The actor who recently has taken to paddling, believes it’s been a meditative practice. “It (Paddle) is a one-and-a-half practice, is a meditative session for me.” The actor, albeit lesser known, is a true-blue foodie. “Idli, poha, puttu, lots of bananas, eggs and avocadoes on toast are my favourite breakfast options — I’ve always believed in the magic of a good meal, especially the one that you begin your day with.” When asked how he likes to let off steam, he says, “My evenings are relaxed — I like to spend time with my dogs, a good book, or Netflix.”

While the actor says he’s no expert to give fitness advice, he feels if there’s a myth that ought to be busted, it has got to be about avoiding weightlifting as one ages. “People tend to opt for lighter exercises as they get older such as walking, jogging and the like. But, moderate levels of weightlifting help keep the muscles and bones ligaments strong.”