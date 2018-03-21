search on deccanchronicle.com
Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on March 23

ANI
Published Mar 21, 2018, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 1:52 pm IST
Jahan has accused her husband of abusing her physically and mentally, and of having extra-marital affairs.
Hasin Jahan had earlier sought an appointment from the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet her in person and listen to her side of the story in regards to her allegations against her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami. (Photo: PTI / AP)
Kolkata: Amid the ongoing tiff with her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami, Hasin Jahan will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 23.

Jahan had earlier sought an appointment from the chief minister to meet her in person and listen to her side of the story in regards to her allegations against her husband.

 

"I only appeal that you just keep your eye on my fight for truth, meet me and listen to what I have to say and then judge what needs to be done," she had told media, and added, "I want to meet you and share my pain with you. This is all I request of you."

Jahan has accused her husband of abusing her physically and mentally, and of having extra-marital affairs. A case was also registered against Shami on the basis of a written complaint filed by her.

In a bid to expose the pacer's extra-marital affair, Shami's wife had earlier posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall.

In recent developments on the case, Shami told a media outlet that his wife has the passwords of all his social media accounts, hinting that she might have fabricated the evidence.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had also written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) ACU head to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife.

The cricketer was charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the IPC, including Section 498A, which deals with cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives, Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

Meanwhile, Shami had rejected all the allegations and said someone has been misleading his wife.

Shami and Jahan got hitched in 2014.The couple has a daughter Aairah Shami, who was born in July 2014.

