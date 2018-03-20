Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami got close to Alishba in Dubai, must be beaten up on road

“All of you should have accompanied me to beat Shami. He should be beaten up on the road. How many girls’ life is he going to destroy?” said Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo: PTI / AFP)

Kolkata: On a day when she visited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Hasin Jahan launched yet another verbal attack on her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami, saying he got close to the Pakistani woman Alishba in Dubai.

Jahan had earlier claimed Shami was with Alishba in Dubai as the Indian cricket team returned from South Africa before adding that Alishba offered money to the Indian speedster.

While Alishba said that while she met the cricketer in Dubai, she is nothing more than a fan of the Indian cricketer. Alishba said that first sent a message to Shami after ICC Champion Trophy, where India lost to Pakistan in the final.

“There was this incident happened, where one Pakistani fan said something to him after the final and he reacted to it. I wanted to see who Mohammed Shami was. I went to his page and messaged him and from there the conversation started between both of us,” Alishba told ABP Ananda.

Replying to the question, whether she went to the hotel along with Mohammed Shami, she said, “No, I directly went to my sister’s house. However, I visited the hotel next morning at around 9 a.m. and had a breakfast with him.”

While Shami too denied of having any affair with Alishba, Jahan continued her attack on Shami and also targetted Alishba.

"Alishba is not Shami’s fan. She can be his girlfriend, she can be a prostitute. If a girl secretly meets a man, hiding it from her family, does dirty things, shares a room. She had come to destroy my married life, malign my husband. But my husband is no less either,” Alishba told media personnel on Monday.

“I had told you many times that Alishba has a relation with Shami. They had met in Dubai to do dirty things. They had planned this since January. Was it only restricted to breakfast? It ended up in bed,” she added.

Jahan then urged the Lalbazar police to arrest Shami and his family members.

She then said that, “All of you should have accompanied me to beat Shami. He should be beaten up on the road. How many girls’ life is he going to destroy?”

Earlier on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed to Kolkata Police that Shami stayed in a hotel in Dubai on February 17 and 18 on Indian cricket team's journey back to India from South Africa.

BCCI's response came after a letter was sent to the Board by the Kolkata Police seeking Shami's schedule last month. The police sought the details to check if he had gone to Dubai as claimed by his wife Hasin Jahan.