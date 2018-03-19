Accused of offering money to Shami by Hasin Jahan, Pakistani woman Alishba says this

Hasin Jahan had claimed that mohammed Shami maybe involved in match-fixing after receiving money from a Pakistani girl named Alishba and the amount was delivered to him by a man called Mohammad Bhai, who stays in the United Kingdom. (Photo: Facebook / AP)

Kolkata: The world seems to have come crashing down for Team India star pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been going through emotional turmoil for past one week after his wife Hasin Jahan alleged him of killing her, extramarital affair and domestic violence.

The spat has been in news for more than a week now with a lot of twist and turns happening in the story especially a girl named Alishba's name involved in the controversy, who Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan named in the match-fixing allegation.

Jahan had claimed that the cricketer maybe involved in match-fixing after receiving money from a Pakistani girl named Alishba and the amount was delivered to him by a man called Mohammad Bhai, who stays in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to ABP news in an interview Hasin Jahan said “Alishba is a Pakistani citizen and Shami claimed that she gave him money. I have never been told by Shami for what purpose that money was given. I don’t know but if he can fraud me he can fraud the country too,”.

The 28-year old cricketer came out and rubbished the claims of him having affair with the Pakistani girl. He went onto say that the girl was one his fans in Dubai and her name is being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

"Celebrities often have a lot of fans and she (Alishba) is one of them, her name is being falsely dragged into the matter to cook up a controversy," Shami said while speaking to India news.

Alishba has finally come out and spoken about the whole controversy. During her conversation with ABP Ananda, she revealed that she is a follower of Mohammed Shami on Instagram and that is how both of them became friends. She also said that “I am just one of his lakhs of fans”.

She first sent a message to him after ICC Champion Trophy, where India lost to Pakistan in the final. There was this incident happened, where one Pakistani fan said something to him after the final and he reacted to it. I wanted to see who Mohammed Shami was. I went to his page and messaged him and from there the conversation started between both of us.

When she was asked if she met Shami in Dubai she replied, “yes”. She said that her sister stays in Sharjah. The model narrated how she met Shami in Dubai. She also said that it was just a casual meeting.

Replying to the question, whether she went to the hotel along with Mohammed Shami, she said, “No, I directly went to my sister’s house. However, I visited the hotel next morning at around 9 a.m. and had a breakfast with him.” Alishba further said that she met Shami as a fan.

Talking about the allegations leveled against Shami, Alishba said that she is ready to come anywhere to clear it. “I personally don’t know Mohammed Bhai and have nothing to do with him and there was no involvement of money transaction between us,” she added.

“The person who does not even lie to anyone, how he can be disloyal to his country,” she concluded.