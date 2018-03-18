search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan requests West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet her

ANI
Published Mar 18, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Jahan has accused her husband of physical and mental abuse, and of having extra-marital affairs.
The bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.(Photo: PTI)
 The bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.(Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet and listen to her side of the story in regards to her allegations against her husband.

"Today, I join my hands and request our respectable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, that Madam, my fights is a fight for truth. I have been tortured, there is no fault of mine; I do not ask for your support, I only appeal that you just keep your eye on my fight for truth, meet me and listen to what I have to say and then judge what needs to be done," she told media, and added, "I want to meet you and share my pain with you. This is all I request of you."

 

Jahan has accused her husband of physical and mental abuse, and of having extra-marital affairs. A case has also been registered against Shami on the basis of a written complaint filed by her.

In recent developments on the case, Shami told a media outlet that his wife has the passwords of all his social media accounts, hinting that she might have fabricated the evidence.

"Instead of issuing an apology to me in front of Bengal Police and media persons, he is trying to hide his mistakes with false accusations. What is the point of it when an investigation is already underway?" Jahan reacted.

She further said that Shami has many social media accounts and that he changed their passwords except for one, for which she still has access to, and has "changed the password before he could."

On being asked if she was satisfied with the investigation, Jahan replied in the affirmative.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has written to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) head to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife.

However, the bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife. He also said he is ready to talk the issue out with his wife.

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

Stressed and not eating well, my only crime is marrying Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami
Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami is a liar, with a loose morals
Not worried about BCCI contract, my teammates know who I am: Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami to play for DD in IPL 2018 despite wife Hasin Jahan's allegations?


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Navratri 2018: Wishes and messages to send loves

Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers for the Navratri Festival at the Mata Longa Wali Devi temple in Amritsar on September 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan requests West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet her

The bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.(Photo: PTI)
 

Ugadi: Festival is the beginning of everything, says PM Modi

Hyderabad: Children wishing ugadi greetings in city. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

PM Modi, President Kovind extend New Year greetings to nation

Girls of a college create a rangoli to celebrate Ugadi festival at a college in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Prince Harry will not sign a prenup

Harry would be following the example of his brother, Prince William, who rejected a prenup before tying the knot with Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Smart software can diagnose prostate cancer, says study

In the longer term it may lead to automated or partially-automated prostate cancer diagnosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Stressed and not eating well, my only crime is marrying Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami

The Bengal speedster said he was shaken by the whole incident ever since it was made public.(Photo: Instagram)

2018 Nidahas Trophy: ICC fines Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan for separate incidents

The incident involving Shakib took place after the second ball of the final over of the Bangladesh innings when he came to the edge of the boundary and asked his batsmen to come off the field. (Photo: AP):

Andhra’s S Meghana will lead India ‘A’

India ‘A’ women’s T-20 team that will play two practice matches against the visiting English women’s team on March 18 and 19 in Mumbai, according to BCCI media release.

Andhra Under-23 women T20 side

All the South Zone teams — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Hyderabad and hosts Andhra are taking part in the 15-match league to be played over a week.

2018 Nidahas Trophy: India wary of Bangladesh threat in sub-continent, says Karthik

India went into the tournament without top guns Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and lost their opening match to Sri Lanka, but soon bounced back to win three straight games.(Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham