Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan requests West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet her

Kolkata: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet and listen to her side of the story in regards to her allegations against her husband.

"Today, I join my hands and request our respectable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, that Madam, my fights is a fight for truth. I have been tortured, there is no fault of mine; I do not ask for your support, I only appeal that you just keep your eye on my fight for truth, meet me and listen to what I have to say and then judge what needs to be done," she told media, and added, "I want to meet you and share my pain with you. This is all I request of you."

Jahan has accused her husband of physical and mental abuse, and of having extra-marital affairs. A case has also been registered against Shami on the basis of a written complaint filed by her.

In recent developments on the case, Shami told a media outlet that his wife has the passwords of all his social media accounts, hinting that she might have fabricated the evidence.

"Instead of issuing an apology to me in front of Bengal Police and media persons, he is trying to hide his mistakes with false accusations. What is the point of it when an investigation is already underway?" Jahan reacted.

She further said that Shami has many social media accounts and that he changed their passwords except for one, for which she still has access to, and has "changed the password before he could."

On being asked if she was satisfied with the investigation, Jahan replied in the affirmative.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has written to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) head to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife.

However, the bowler has refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife. He also said he is ready to talk the issue out with his wife.