Modi sarkar 2.0: Santosh Gangwar likely to become pro-tem Lok Sabha Speaker

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : AISHWARYA SHUKLA
Published May 30, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 3:33 pm IST
The senior-most MP, irrespective of party, is appointed as the pro-tem Speaker who presides over the first sitting of the parliament.
Gangwar, who is the senior-most Lok Sabha member has won the Lok Sabha election for the eighth time. (Photo: ANI)
 Gangwar, who is the senior-most Lok Sabha member has won the Lok Sabha election for the eighth time. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bareilly MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Santosh Gangwar is likely to be appointed as pro-tem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. Gangwar, who is the senior-most Lok Sabha member has won the Lok Sabha election for the eighth time.

After a general election and the formation of a new government, a list of senior Lok Sabha members prepared by the Legislative Section is submitted to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, who selects a pro tem speaker. The appointment has to be approved by the President.

 

Another name under consideration is Maneka Gandhi, an eighth-term MP, who may be chosen as the full-term speaker.

In 2014, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath was appointed as the pro-tem speaker before the Lower House chose Sumitra Mahajan as the Speaker.

Gangwar’s choice is obvious as he is the senior-most parliamentarian. The senior-most MP, irrespective of party affiliation, is appointed as the pro-tem Speaker who presides over the first sitting of the parliament.

In case, Gangwar and Gandhi take oath as cabinet ministers, other names would be considered for this post.

Kodikunnil Suresh, the Congress MP from Mavellikkara, Kerala, is the MP with the most number of years as the parliamentarian to his credit. Another name which could be considered for the pro-tem Speaker is of Samajwadi Party’s Mulayam Singh Yadav.

PM-designate Narendra Modi and his cabinet shall take oath on May 30.

 

