Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Many cricket experts and legends have termed England as ‘favourites’ to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: ENG vs SA LIVE, Imran Tahir gets Bairstow
 
Nation Current Affairs 30 May 2019 Modi sarkar 2.0: Her ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi sarkar 2.0: Here is the list of expected cabinet ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published May 30, 2019, 2:19 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Modi, along with his council of ministers, will take oath as 15th PM of India at 7 pm in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Before taking the oath of office, the prospective ministers will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here over tea at 4:30 pm, sources said. (Photo: PTI)
 Before taking the oath of office, the prospective ministers will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here over tea at 4:30 pm, sources said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, DV Sadananda Gowda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Giriraj Singh, Babul Supriyo and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal will be sworn-in as ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Friday evening.

Other senior party leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani are also likely to join the second Modi government after being its members in its first avatar.

 

The others tipped to get a ministerial berth include Sadananda Gowda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Giriraj Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Thawarchand Gehlot, Dilip Ghosh, Jitendra Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Arjun Ram Meghawal and Niranjan Jyoti.

As high-level discussion continued, BJP ally Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut revealed that party Mumbai South lawmaker Arvind Sawant will be part of the Modi ministry. “It is decided that there will be one minister from each ally. Arvind Sawant is Shiv Sena’s pick for minister post in PM Modi’s government,” Sanjay Raut said, according to ANI.

Also Read | From venue to menu: Here are the details of Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Sushma Swaraj is also likely to be part of the government.

Among some of the new faces that are likely to be inducted include Prahlad Patel from Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Chowdhry from Rajasthan, Krishna Reddy from Telangana and Suresh Angedi from Karnataka and Raosaheb Danve from Maharashtra.

Gadkari held the portfolio of Road Transport and Highways in Modi's first government and retained his Nagpur Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded elections.

In the last government, Pradhan, a member of the Rajya Sabha, was Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Gowda was Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation while Badal was Minister of Food Processing. Gowda and Badal were elected in the recent elections.

Naqvi, also a Rajya Sabha member, was Minister of Minority Affairs whereas Babul Supriyo was Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. Giriraj Singh was Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the last Modi government.

Before taking the oath of office, the prospective ministers will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here over tea at 4:30 pm, sources said.

Read | Modi sarkar 2.0: Before taking oath, Modi to meet his new ministers

Prime Minister Modi, along with his council of ministers, will take oath as the 15th the Prime Minister of India at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Several overseas friends of BJP from 15 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany, and the UK, have also been invited.

The PM Modi-led NDA stormed to power winning 352 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats, restricting the Congress tally at 52.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, bjp, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

According to the police, Ali was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Wednesday and a suicide note was recovered from the spot. (Photo: Representational)

Upset over fiancee's death, Yemen national commits suicide in Hyderabad

Gangwar, who is the senior-most Lok Sabha member has won the Lok Sabha election for the eighth time. (Photo: ANI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Santosh Gangwar likely to become pro-tem Lok Sabha Speaker

In his first major announcement after taking the oath, Reddy announced the scheme for senior citizens and asserted there would be corruption-free governance in the state. (Photo: ANI)

AP CM promises Rs 3k per month for senior citizens, corruption-free governance

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should continue for next four terms. (Photo: ANI)

KCR wishes next 4 terms as Andhra CM for Jagan Mohan Reddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

‘We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,’ the owners of Wendy’s Milton said. (Photo: Facebook | haley.styles.775)
 

Delhi University to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are no more

The Delhi University, which will be starting its admissions from Wednesday, is mulling over giving full scholarships to students whose parents are no more or unemployed, the varsity said. (Photo: File)
 

Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

A 'chaiwala' in West Bengal's Siliguri is distributing tea for free to express his happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for the second term on Thursday evening. (Photo: ANI)
 

After PM asks to take care of minorities, U'khand BJP keeps Quran at party library

BJP state media head Devendra Bhasin claimed that the move was in line with the party's 'philosophy' of treating every religion equally. (Photo: Representational)
 

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb review: Affordable smart mood lighting

While the crowdfunding price is around Rs 999, the final price would be anywhere between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500, but we are yet to know what Xiaomi will finally price it at. Xiaomi’s Smart LED bulb will compete head-on against similar smart lights from well-known brands such as Philips, Syska, Wipro and a few others here in India.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: ‘Hats and sunglasses’, notice for media covering the swearing-in

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 7 pm, with nearly 8,000 guests attending the grand event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, including leaders from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Funds under PM Kisan scheme yet to be transferred to 1.5 lakh farmers in UP

Terming the scheme as a “game changer”, Shahi said welfare schemes implemented for villagers and farmers resulted in massive support for the BJP in the polls. (Photo: Representational)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Before taking oath, Modi to meet his new ministers

Shah, the architect of BJP’s victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, is believed to be among those who will join the Modi cabinet and is tipped to get either Home or Finance, sources said. (Photo: PTI)

After waiting for 10 yrs, Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra CM

Reddy, is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

10 pc EWS quota cannot be applied to PG medical courses in Maha for 2019-20: SC

The bench noted that admission process for PG medical courses started in November 2018 while the 103 Constitutional amendments granting 10 per cent EWS quota was passed in January this year. (Photo: File)

Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar moves court to seek quashing of CBI notice

ADG CID Rajeev Kumar on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of notice served on him by the CBI in connection with alleged suppression of facts in the Saradha chit fund scam probe. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham