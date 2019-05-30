Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 30 May 2019 Security beefed up; ...
Nation, Politics

Security beefed up; 10,000 personnel deployed in Delhi for Modi’s swearing-in

PTI
Published May 30, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 11:19 am IST
The swearing-in-ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the city on Thursday, with deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others. (Photo: Twitter/ @dtptraffic)
 A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the city on Thursday, with deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others. (Photo: Twitter/ @dtptraffic)

New Delhi: A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the city on Thursday, with deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.

Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.

 

"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.

Another police official said over 2,000 security personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by Modi and other foreign dignitaries.

The swearing-in-ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials and media persons are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.

The advisory further said roads including Rajpath - from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 pm and 9 pm.

A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and S.P. Marg.

Similarly traffic diversions will be given on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road -- beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony, the traffic official added.

Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, the advisory added.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, oath taking, delhi, police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A woman from Madhya Pradesh has reportedly eloped just two weeks after her wedding with the priest who performed the rituals. (Representational Image)

Days after marriage, bride elopes with priest who performed her wedding

Reddy, is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

After waiting for 10 yrs, Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra CM

The bench noted that admission process for PG medical courses started in November 2018 while the 103 Constitutional amendments granting 10 per cent EWS quota was passed in January this year. (Photo: File)

10 pc EWS quota cannot be applied to PG medical courses in Maha for 2019-20: SC

ADG CID Rajeev Kumar on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of notice served on him by the CBI in connection with alleged suppression of facts in the Saradha chit fund scam probe. (Photo: File)

Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar moves court to seek quashing of CBI notice



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Days after marriage, bride elopes with priest who performed her wedding

A woman from Madhya Pradesh has reportedly eloped just two weeks after her wedding with the priest who performed the rituals. (Representational Image)
 

Fans cheer India by making 20kg World Cup-themed cake

The World Cup-shaped cake also has a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo on it. (Photo: ANI)
 

CWC'19 starts with a 60 seconds challenge

The opening ceremony was hosted by former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff and cricket presenters Shibani Dandekar and Paddy McGuinness. (Photo: Icc cricket world cup/twitter)
 

Surat jeweller makes gold, silver mementos for PM Modi

A jeweller in Rajkot has made three unique mementos from precious metals for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sweeping recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ahead of Article 15 trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana shocks audiences with new video

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Bering Sea puffins in danger due to climate change

Tufted puffins breeding in the Bering Sea feed on small fish and marine invertebrates, which in turn eat ocean plankton. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

12 Cong MLAs tender resignation from MPCC posts in Manipur

They have taken the affirmative step following the footsteps of the Congress president, as responsible leaders of the state. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena slams Mamata for declining invitation for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

'Mamata Banerjee was amongst the foremost people who made such noise of fighting against Modi's dictatorship. But Modi has been elected democratically,' Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' said. (Photo: ANI)

Mauritius PM arrives in Delhi to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Heavy rain lashes Vijayawada, venue of AP CM swearing in ceremony affected

The sudden change in weather has affected the preparations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. (Photo: ANI)

PM pays tribute at National War Memorial ahead of oath ceremony

Outgoing Defence Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman also accompanied Modi. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham