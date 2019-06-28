Cricket World Cup 2019

Law is same for everyone: Kamal Nath on Akash Vijayvargiya's arrest
Nation, Politics

Law is same for everyone: Kamal Nath on Akash Vijayvargiya's arrest

ANI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 9:23 am IST
The case has been transferred to Bhopal's Special Court. He is currently under judicial custody till July 7.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday congratulated the state police for taking action against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and stated that law is same for everyone. (Photo: File)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday congratulated the state police for taking action against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and stated that law is same for everyone. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday congratulated the state police for taking action against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and stated that law is same for everyone.

Taking about the incident, Kamal Nath told media here, "It is really saddening that a BJP leader behaves in such a manner, I congratulate police for taking action. Law is same for everyone."

 

Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer on Wednesday. The case has been transferred to Bhopal's Special Court. He is currently under judicial custody till July 7.

Son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya who thrashed Municipality officer, arrested

Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday protested against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore.

Municipal Corporation employees protest against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

...
