It's the beginning, we will end corruption, goondaism: son of BJP leader

Published Jun 26, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 2:42 pm IST
Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was seen thrashing Municipality officers.
The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)
 The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)

Indore: Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera hitting a Municipal Corporation Officer with a cricket bat.

The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive.

 

 

Talking to media after the incident, Akash said, " This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action."

 

 

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


