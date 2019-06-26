It's the beginning, we will end corruption, goondaism: son of BJP leader

Indore: Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera hitting a Municipal Corporation Officer with a cricket bat.
The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive.
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019
Talking to media after the incident, Akash said, " This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action."
Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA: Gangs dragged women out of their houses by their feet, women police should've been with them. When I reached there, people got angry at the officers & chased them away, we have come to the station to register FIR against the officers. #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/9Og9XKS6Kd— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019
...