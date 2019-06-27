Municipal Corporation employees protest against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday protested against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore. (Photo: ANI)

Indore: Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday protested against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore.

Talking to media after the incident, Akash said, "This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action."

Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA: Gangs dragged women out of their houses by their feet, women police should've been with them. When I reached there, people got angry at the officers & chased them away, we have come to the station to register FIR against the officers. #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/9Og9XKS6Kd — ANI (@ANI) 26 June 2019

The son of senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera hitting a Municipal Corporation Officer with a cricket bat.

Read: Son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya who thrashed Municipality officer, arrested