Municipal Corporation employees protest against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 27, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
The son of senior BJP leader from MP Kailash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera hitting a Municipal Corporation Officer with a cricket bat.
Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday protested against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore. (Photo: ANI)
Indore: Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday protested against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore.

Talking to media after the incident, Akash said, "This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action."

 

The son of senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera hitting a Municipal Corporation Officer with a cricket bat.

Read: Son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya who thrashed Municipality officer, arrested

