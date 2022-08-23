  
Kavitha files defamation suit against BJP Leaders

Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 6:29 am IST
Kavitha (in picture) requested the court to order the BJP leaders to pay a sum of Rs 1 crore on account of their baseless and false speech. — DC Image/Deepak Deshpande
Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday filed a defamation suit for Rs 1 core before City Civil Court at Hyderabad against  BJP MP Parvesh Varma and BJP former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on their allegations that she was involved in the multi-crore liquor policy scam in Delhi.

She said that baseless statement made by the so called BJP leaders were nothing but an attempt to malign her and her family reputation.  The statements caused immense harm to their reputation, Kavitha said.

The suit was meant for compensation for the harm done to her reputation, she said.  Kavitha requested the court to order the BJP leaders to pay a sum of Rs 1 crore on account of their baseless and false speech. She requested the court  to issue necessary injunction orders to restrain  them from making any statements against her.

