TRS diverting attention from Kavitha's involvement in Delhi liquor scam: Bandi

Women welcome BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon on Monday, after he resumed his Praja Sangram Yatra after a day’s break for Union home minister Amit Shah’s meeting at Munugode. — DC Image

WARANGAL: BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar defended his handing over footwear to Union home minister Amit Shah at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Hyderabad during his visit to the city on Sunday.

Amid criticism by rival parties, Sanjay told the media at Station Ghanpur on Monday: “Amit Shah is my guru and I have a lot of respect towards him. It will be fortunate just to touch him. I don’t feel this incident is related to self-respect.”

Hitting out at his rivals, he said he did not bend in front of people from Italy like Congress leaders do. He was not like ministers and TRS MLAs who touch the feet of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “Where did their self-respect go at that time,” he questioned.

He said TRS leaders were hyping up the footwear incident to divert attention from TRS MLC K. Kavitha’s alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam and huge success of the Munugode meeting.

Sanjay claimed everything that Chandrashekar Rao said was a lie, and everything he did was cheating. “KCR is blackmailing the farmers saying that if the BJP forms government it will fix meters on pump sets. The BJP will prove that there is no need to fix meters, does KCR have the guts to prove that farmers are facing problems in BJP-ruled states,” he said.

He alleged that Left parties’ leaders had dropped their agenda to join hands with the Chief Minister. Congress leaders, sensing that they would not have a future if the BJP wons Munugode, had turned into TRS coverts (agents), he alleged.