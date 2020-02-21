Nation Politics 21 Feb 2020 Amulya's father ...
Amulya's father's house attacked, young activist threatened with 'dire consequences'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Feb 21, 2020, 9:41 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2020, 9:44 pm IST
In Chikkamagaluru, student's family faces wrath of right-wing activists for shouting 'Pakistan zindabad'
A shattered window of the Koppa house of Vaji Noronha, father of Amulya Leona, who allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans in Bengaluru on February 20, 2020.
Chikkamagaluru: Hundreds of pro-Hindu outfits, especially from the Bajrang Dal, took to the streets of Koppa town in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka to hold a protest rally today against Amulya Leona, the young woman who stunned the state yesterday by allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a protest venue in Bengaluru last night.

An effigy of the student was burnt while Bajrang Dal convenor Tudukuru Manjunath told Deccan Chronicle that activists would keep a watch on her if she is granted bail in the case and comes to her home town.

 

He warned that if she dares to enter Koppa or Chikkamagaluru again, then she would have to face dire consequences.

Last night, barely hours after Amulya Leona raised pro-Pakistani slogans at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, and was arrested on sedition charges, her father’s house in Shivapura village in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district came under attack, allegedly by Bajrang Dal activists, who pelted stones at the house and smashed windows.

Narrating the incident, Amulya Leona’s father Oswald Noronha (Vaji) said he had left the house before Bajrang Dal activists stormed his house with stones and sticks and started attacking the windows. “I was a mute spectator to the attack on my house. I built it seven years back. I stood silently in the darkness while the mob entered the house and started their attack despite people in the vicinity asking them not to do so,” he said.

Later, police arrived at the spot and provided security to Vaji Noronha. He lodged a formal police complaint at around 2 pm today. When the attack happened, Vaji’s wife was away at Theerthahalli to visit her maternal home. Vaji Noronha says, “I could not establish contact with my wife after Amulya’s arrest. I do not know where my wife is, whether she is in Theerthahalli or in Bengaluru to meet Amulya.”

Vaji was non-committal about securing bail for Amulya Leona. He said, “Her act is unpardonable and I will not try to secure bail for her. But I do not know about my instincts as a father.”

“She has hurt me.  I had asked her to refrain from making inflammatory statements but she did not pay heed. I told her that prime minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers hold offices of high esteem and she should respect their positions and also their age,” he said.

Chikkamagaluru superintendent of police Harish Pandey told Deccan Chronicle that a First Information Report (FIR) on the attack has been registered based on a complaint filed by Vaji. He has named a few persons suspected to have been involved in the attack on his house.

“We are trying to identify who they are since the attack occurred in the cover of darkness.”

Harish Pandey said no arrests have been made so far in the attack on Vaji Noronha’s house.

Bajrang Dal bullying

A video circulating in Chikkamagaluru district captured a conversation between a band of Bajrang Dal activists and Amulya Leona’s father Vaji Noronha over the conduct of his daughter. After the activists left the scene, stones started raining down on the house.

Amulya’s father Vaji (who incidentally is the Hariharapura JD(S) Hobli president) was bullied by Bajrang Dal activists who asked him if what his daughter said was acceptable to him.

Here are excerpts from the exchange between Amulya Leona’s father and the Bajrang Dal activists.

BD: Are you okay with your daughter’s statement?
Vaji Noronha: No, I don’t approve of it. It’s definitely a mistake.
BD: Would you let her come back to your house?
Vaji Noronha: Yes, she is my daughter....(inaudible due ambient noise)
BD: Do you mean to say that you would shelter an anti-national?
Vaji Noronha: No. I won’t let her come back. Let her stay in jail for a while.

At this point, Bajrang Dal activists get wild and one of them is heard saying: “You know what you are talking? Be grateful that we did not vandalise your house or even bomb you. We are being nice to you.

Vaji Noronha: (Doesn’t know how to react, so just nods in acceptance.)
BD: What action do you think the Centre should take against her?
Vaji Noronha: Let her rot in jail. Let the law takes its course and let her be punished as per law. I have no problem with that.
BD: What kind of daughter have you raised? Didn’t you know that she spoke made many anti-Modi statements 10 days ago?
Vaji Noronha: Yes. I am aware of it. And not just me, the entire family feels let down by her behaviour. She’s always been a rebel and never once paid heed to our words. Her provocative speeches are a result of her hanging around with some Muslim people (this he says in a hushed tone)
BD: Why did you tone down? Who are you afraid of? Your daughter said that when she spoke against Modi, you called to check if she was safe. Where the hell do you think you are living, in India or Pakistan? We love Hindustan and we are Hindus. Do you love your country or not?
Father: I am a Hindu too and love my country. I haven’t been in touch with her (his daughter) over the last five days. In fact I recently stayed in Bengaluru persuading her to abandon all the activism and return home but she didn’t budge. In fact the last time I called, I asked her to take me to hospital as I am a heart patient. Even then she didn’t want to come.
BD: Say Hindustan Zindabad. Zor se bolo.
Father: Hindustan Zindabad.

...
