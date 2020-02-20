Nation Politics 20 Feb 2020 Watch: Girl screams ...
Watch: Girl screams ‘Pakistan zindabad’ on anti-CAA stage; Asad Owaisi snatches mike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MK ASHOKA
Published Feb 20, 2020, 9:08 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2020, 9:18 pm IST
Increasing incidence of activists ostentatiously showcasing sympathies for Pakistan
 The student activist Amulya L being shoved off stage.

Bengaluru: In a dramatic development, the Bengaluru city police have arrested a woman who shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at a protest against the Citizenship amendment Act (CAA) at Freedom Park  on Thursday.

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM), who was on the stage when the incident happened was stunned and rushed to snatch the mike from the student activist.

 

Organizers of the protest were also taken aback by the sudden development as the police swooped down on the woman, a student named Amulya L and took her into custody.

Amulya has been campaigning against the  BJP and is known for her strident attacks on the CAA and NRC. Soumendu Mukherji, additional commissioner of police (West) said  she is being investigated and legal action would be taken against her.

Owaisi, speaking later, condemned the activist for praising an enemy country. “We are Indians and we are only connected to India. The organizers did not inform me about what this girl was about to speak. I wouldn’t have attended the function in the first place if I had expected this,” he maintained.

Amulya is a student of NMKRV College in the city and hails from Koppa in Chikkamagalur district. The police have kept her in an unknown place and are investigating.

