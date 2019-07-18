News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

SC on mob lynching: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to give an urgent listing to a petition seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against states for their alleged failure in curbing mob lynching.

Read: SC declines urgent hearing on plea against states on mob lynching

GoAir, the Indian private airliner, on Thursday announced of introducing seven new international flights: Five for the Gulf nations, and two for Bangkok and eight new domestic flights across the country.

Read: GoAir to start seven overseas and eight domestic flights

YS Jagan Reddy on illegal constructions in AP: Furore erupted in Andhra Pradesh assembly on Thursday during discussions, after the Opposition raised the issue of demolition of Praja Vedika building to which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded by saying that the building was constructed illegally.

Read: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Opposition lock horns over demolition of Praja Vedika building

'Dosa King' no more: Rajagopal, owner of Saravana Bhavan chain of restaurants, died on Thursday from cardiac arrest in Chennai. He had surrendered to a court in Chennai on Tuesday with his oxygen mask on after the court refused to extend his time to surrender on medical grounds.

Read: Jailed 'Dosa King' P Rajagopal, founder of Saravana Bhavan, dies

India hits out at Pakistan: India on Thursday dismissed the recent arrest of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed as a mere "drama". "This has not been the first time that Hafiz Saeed has been arrested or detained. This drama has taken place at least eight times since 2001," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Read: India dubs Hafiz Saeed's arrest by Pakistan as mere ‘drama’

Defence Ministry report: Pakistani military establishment continues to encourage terrorist groups to infiltrate and target India, the Defence Ministry has said in its annual report. In the report, India has maintained that New Delhi will continue to take decisive and robust steps to ensure its national security.

Read: Pak continues to encourage terror groups to target India: Defence Ministry report

Ishrat Jahan threatened: Kolkata Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Ishrat Jahan, a petitioner in the triple talaq case in the Supreme Court, has filed a police complaint alleging she was threatened and verbally abused for attending a Hanuman Chalisa recital in a hijab.

Read: Triple talaq petitioner 'threatened' for attending Hanuman Chalisa recital

Pakistan's loss in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Senior advocate Harish Salve who represented India at the International Court of Justice in the Hague, in the public hearing of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, charged only Re 1 as his fee. Pakistan, however, spent more than Rs 20 crore on lawyers to prove that Jadhav was an Indian spy in Pakistan.

Read: Pak spends over Rs 20 cr in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Indian lawyer charged only Re 1