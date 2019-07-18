Cricket World Cup 2019

Pak spends over Rs 20 cr in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Indian lawyer charged only Re 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 18, 2019
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 2:47 pm IST
According to reports, Salve otherwise charges a handsome Rs 30 lakh a day for other clients.
The Pakistan government had in its budget document presented in the National Assembly the last year said that it paid Rs 20 crore to UK-based barrister Khawar Qureshi, who is representing the country in the Hague. (Photo: File)
 The Pakistan government had in its budget document presented in the National Assembly the last year said that it paid Rs 20 crore to UK-based barrister Khawar Qureshi, who is representing the country in the Hague. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior advocate Harish Salve who represented India at the International Court of Justice in the Hague, in the public hearing of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, charged only Re 1 as his fee. Pakistan, however, spent more than Rs 20 crore on lawyers to prove that Jadhav was an Indian spy in Pakistan.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had on May 15, 2017 revealed in a tweet that Salve was charging merely Re 1 to represent India in the Hague. According to reports, Salve otherwise charges a handsome Rs 30 lakh a day for other clients.

 

The Pakistan government had in its budget document presented in the National Assembly the last year said that it paid Rs 20 crore to UK-based barrister Khawar Qureshi, who is representing the country in the Hague. A Cambridge University law graduate, Qureshi is the youngest lawyer fighting a case in the ICJ.

