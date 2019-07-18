Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jul 2019 GoAir to start seven ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GoAir to start seven overseas and eight domestic flights

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 7:14 pm IST
On July 25 GoAir will start maiden flights to and from Delhi–Bangkok and Kannur–Dubai.
On the domestic front, GoAir is strengthening its Hyderabad operations with 8 new flights from Hyderabad to Cochin, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna. (Photo: PTI)
 On the domestic front, GoAir is strengthening its Hyderabad operations with 8 new flights from Hyderabad to Cochin, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Launching a major expansion of it's overseas and domestic network GoAir, the Indian private airliner, on Thursday announced of introducing seven new international flights: five for the Gulf nations, and two for Bangkok and eight new domestic flights across the country. From Friday it will commence its maiden flights to and from Delhi–Abu Dhabi, Mumbai–Abu Dhabi and Mumbai–Muscat.

On July 25 GoAir will start maiden flights to and from Delhi–Bangkok and Kannur–Dubai. On August it GoAir will begin its maiden flights to and from Mumbai-Bangkok. Subsequently, it will introduce Kannur-Kuwait flights.

 

On the domestic front, GoAir is strengthening its Hyderabad operations with 8 new flights from Hyderabad to Cochin, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna. Out of these, 2 flights are frequency additions on existing Hyderabad–Bengaluru–Hyderabad sector making it a day return product.

To support the network expansion the private carrier is enhancing its aircraft fleet too. On Thursday it took delivery of its 51st aircraft, and going forward the airline will be will be adding at least one aircraft every month. Till date GoAir has flown approximately 73.3 million passengers since its inception. The company aims to touch the magic figure of 100 million passengers in the next two years.

GoAir which boasts of being India’s most reliable airline clocking best-on-time performance (OTP) for several months expects to emerge on July 20 as the winner again with best OTP for the 10th consecutive month.

Besides, the company has made some key changes in its senior management. Miranda Mills has become the new COO, while Sanjay Gupta has been appointed as the CFO with Arjun Dasgupta as VP – International Operations, Samir Patel as VP – Network Planning, Harjinder Singh Bhasin as VP – Airports, Shabnam Syed as VP – Marketing & E-Commerce, Graham Parker as VP – Revenue Management and Richard Nanton as VP – Flight Operations.

GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said, “We have embarked on an aggressive expansion plan and the new flights are manifestation of that strategy. This is a milestone moment for us to have announced seven new international destinations within a year of commencement of our international operations. The global and regional expansion has been planned to allow quick and convenient connections for passengers and is a reflection of our continued journey towards excellence.”

...
Tags: indian private airliner, goair
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Attacking KCR further he said, ‘What should the BJP do? Should we be doing what this TRS is doing in the state like favouritism, casteism?’ (Photo: File)

Telangana BJP hits out at CM KCR for his statement against PM Modi

Rainfall is predicted to continue as the monsoon trough is passing via the National Capital territory. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Water logging due to rains paralyses life in national capital

The passage of the Finance Bill will complete the budgetary process for 2019-20. The Bill will now go to the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File)

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is accused of abetting Pushkar's suicide and is currently on bail in the case. (Photo: PTI)

Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi Court to hear arguments on charges from Aug 20



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Maruti WagonR more fuel efficient than Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro’s tested highway efficiency gets close to their claimed figure, however, the claimed figure for the Tata Tiago is a little off from the highway figure.
 

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing tech giants like Google, Amazon: France

The French parliament earlier this month passed a new law that will tax digital giants on revenue accrued inside the country, even if their European headquarters are elsewhere, in a move that will affect huge US groups Google, Apple, Facebook, Uber and Amazon. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

This international action director choreographs climax of Prabhas' 'Saaho'; find out

Prabhas in 'Saaho'.
 

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

Dozens of beachgoers and lifeguards battled to help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters after coming too close to the shore of the US state of Georgia earlier this week, although authorities said that three of the animals had died. (Photo: AP)
 

HC allows Punjab man to give ration, clothes in alimony to estranged wife

The man, a resident of Punjab requested the court to allow him to give rice, wheat, sugar, pulses, ghee and 3 new salwar suits every four months instead of monetary payment.
 

Woman boards luggage belt assuming it'll take her to plane; see video

CCTV footage showed the woman checking in her luggage at the counter. After that, instead of heading towards the terminal, she stepped onto the luggage belt even as people around her looked puzzled. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Water logging due to rains paralyses life in national capital

Rainfall is predicted to continue as the monsoon trough is passing via the National Capital territory. (Photo: ANI)

Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi Court to hear arguments on charges from Aug 20

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is accused of abetting Pushkar's suicide and is currently on bail in the case. (Photo: PTI)

Pakistani agents like Pannun bringing disgrace to Sikh community: MS Bitta

Bitta accused Pannun of collecting funds at the behest of Islamabad and using it for spreading venom amongst the Sikh diaspora. (Photo: ANI)

Police lathi-charge on protesting contractual teachers near Vidhan Sabha in Patna

Contractual Teachers Coordination Committee of Bihar organised the protest demanding salaries on par with regular permanent teachers working in various government schools in the state. (Photo: ANI)

SC declines urgent hearing on plea against states on mob lynching

The court had then said that
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham