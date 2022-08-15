TRS targets 1L turnout for CM’s Munugode meetings

TRS is going all out to ensure that party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's first public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency on August 20 ahead of the bypoll is a huge success. (Photo: Twitter/ File)

Hyderabad: The TRS is going all out to ensure that party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's first public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency on August 20 ahead of the bypoll is a huge success.

The party plans to hold three public meetings of the CM in Munugode and has set a target for party leaders to mobilise at least 15,000 people from each of the constituency's seven mandals. Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy was appointed in-charge for the Nalgonda district, and party MLAs and MLCs from the district were appointed as in-charges for each mandal in order to mobilise over one lakh people.

The party has appointed minister Jagadish Reddy and Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy as in-charge of Munugode mandal, while Miryalaguda MLA N.Bhakar Rao and Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav has been tasked with mobilising people from Choutuppal municipality.

Legislators S. Saidi Reddy (Huzurnagar) and Bollam Mallaiah Yadav (Kodad) were appointed for Choutuppal Rural mandal, while Bhongir MLA Pylla Shekhar Reddy was named for Marriguda mandal. MLC M.C. Koti Reddy, legislators Ravindra Naik (Devarakonda) and Nomula Bhagat (Nagarjunasagar) and Yadadri Zilla Parishad chairperson A.Sandeep Reddy were appointed for Nampally mandal. Tungaturthy MLA Gadari Kishore and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha were appointed as incharges for Narayanapuram mandal.