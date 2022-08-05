  
Nation Politics 05 Aug 2022 TRS leaders want KTR ...
Nation, Politics

TRS leaders want KTR as bypoll in-charge in Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 5, 2022, 11:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2022, 11:25 pm IST
TRS party working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter)
 TRS party working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders from Nalgonda district met party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao here on Friday and requested him to appoint party working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao as election incharge for Munugode Assembly bypoll to ensure the party’s victory, it is learnt.

Sources said Chandrashekar Rao assured party leaders that he would look into the issue adding that he would soon set up the party's election and strategy committee for the Munugode bypoll.

It has been a tradition for the party to appoint minister T. Harish Rao as incharge whenever bypolls are held — Narayankhed in February 2016, Dubbak in November 2020 and Huzurabad in November 2021. The TRS won Narayankhed but lost the other two.

Rama Rao, on the other hand, was given the responsibility of ensuring the party's victory in the GHMC elections in 2016 and 2020. While the TRS secured a massive majority in the GHMC elections in 2016, it emerged as a single largest party in 2020 although its majority came down by nearly half of what it had in won in 2016.

After the Dubbak bypoll in October 2020, Chandrashekar Rao appointed neither Harish Rao nor Rama Rao as incharge for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll in Nalgonda district in April 2021. He entrusted the responsibility to energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, who represents Suryapet in Nalgonda district. He was successful in securing victory for the TRS against Congress heavyweight K. Jana Reddy.

Now, the Munugode Assembly seat is heading for bypoll, which also falls under Nalgonda district. Jagadish Reddy has been leading the party's activities in Munugode by holding meetings with local leaders and cadres for the past two weeks. However, the local leaders now want Rama Rao to take charge.

Rama Rao worked as election incharge only for Palair Assembly bypoll in May 2016 in which TRS candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao won with a good majority. Rama Rao was later given the responsibility of ensuring the party's victory in municipal corporations of Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad etc, a task he fulfilled.

It remains to be seen whether the Chief Minister opts for Jagadish Reddy again for Munugode bypoll or ropes in Rama Rao to achieve victory.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, it minister k.t. rama rao, munugode assembly, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


Latest From Nation

Srisailam reservoir got filled to its full capacity due to arrival of floodwaters from upstream reservoirs and the Krishna river bed on Friday. (DC File Photo)

Srisailam at full storage level amid heavy rains

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Shah to visit TS on August 21 for meet where Rajgopal will join BJP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, wearing black clothes, during a protest march as part of party’s nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (PTI)

India witnessing ‘death of democracy’, alleges Rahul

Advisor to NITI Aayog Sudhendu Sinha on Friday praised policies of Andhra Pradesh government for being innovative and exemplary in attracting investments. (Photo: Twitter)

AP can lead global transition towards green mobility: NITI Aayog



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

ED raids office of National Herald as Congress protests

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) members stage a protest outside the office of National Herald newspaper amid a raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials as part of an ongoing money laundering probe, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face-off sparks war of words

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Mamata sacks Partha Chatterjee from Cabinet and TMC

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sacked her heavyweight colleague Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the School Service Commission jobs scam. (PTI Photo)

KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months

In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)

SC calls for expert panel to regulate poll freebies

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->