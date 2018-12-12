search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Lacked majority, won't stake claim to form govt in MP: Shivraj Chouhan

ANI
Published Dec 12, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Chouhan on Wednesday visited Governor Anandiben Patel's office to tender his resignation.
'I am free now. I have tendered my resignation to the honourable Governor. The responsibility of defeat is totally mine. We did not get a majority, will not stake claim to form Government. I have congratulated Kamal Nath ji.' said Chouhan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'I am free now. I have tendered my resignation to the honourable Governor. The responsibility of defeat is totally mine. We did not get a majority, will not stake claim to form Government. I have congratulated Kamal Nath ji.' said Chouhan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhopal: Failing to lead BJP reach the magic figures in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday resigned from the post of Chief Minister. Chouhan said that since his party lacked a majority in the Assembly polls, he will not stake claim to form a government in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan on Wednesday visited Governor Anandiben Patel's office to tender his resignation. "I am free now. I have tendered my resignation to the honourable Governor. The responsibility of defeat is totally mine. We did not get a majority, will not stake claim to form Government. I have congratulated Kamal Nath ji. Na haar mein, na jeet mein, kinchit nahin bhaybhit main, kartavya path par jo bhi mile, yeh bhi sahi woh bhi sahi (I am not scared either in victory or in defeat. I will continue fulfilling my duty irrespective of what I get)," Chouhan told media after his resignation.

 

BJP garnered 109 votes in the 230-member strong Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh. The Congress settled at 114 and has staked claim to form a government with the support of Samajwadi Party (SP) that got 1 seat and Mayawati's BSP that bagged 2. The Congress is also in talks with four Independents who won in the state.

Read: MP election results: Cliffhanger ends with Cong just 2 short of majority

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Mayawati said: "Even though we do not agree with many of Congress's policies, we have agreed to support them in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan."

Read: Will support Congress in MP, Rajasthan to keep BJP out: Mayawati

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too announced support to the Congress in forming a government in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: After BSP announcement, SP offers support to Congress to form govt in MP

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath will meet Chouhan around lunch on Wednesday in a courtesy call and later attend a meeting of party MLAs which will also be attended by AK Antony as an observer to take a call on party's Chief Minister in the state.

...
Tags: bjp, shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh assembly elections, congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
 

Coffee could fight Parkinson's and dementia, says study

The scientists now hope caffeine and EHT could be combined into a drug to help treat Parkinson's and DLB in humans, which are both incurable. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cutting out red meat reduces risk of heart disease in one month

Compared to people who ate white meat or veggie meals, red meat eaters had a ten-fold risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress to stake claim on government in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

'We have full majority and will stake claim to form government in the evening. We will take along all non-BJP parties and elected members who are against BJP and are willing to support us,' Pilot said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

After BSP announcement, SP offers support to Congress to form govt in MP

The announcement by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came less than an hour after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati made a similar offer to the Congress for government formation in the Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Will support Congress in MP, Rajasthan to keep BJP out: Mayawati

She also added that though BSP doesn’t agree with many of Congress’s policies but have agreed to support in Madhya Pradesh and if required they will extend support in Rajasthan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao to take oath as Telangana CM tomorrow

Rao, commonly known as KCR won from Gajewal constituency by over 50,000 votes while TRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a minister in Rao's government, has won from Sanath Nagar constituency by 30,217 votes. (Photo: File)

Congress legislature party to meet today in Rajasthan, name of CM to be discussed

The CLP will file a resolution and the observer will apprise party president Rahul Gandhi about the opinion and views of MLAs as well as senior leaders of the party. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham