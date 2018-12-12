Lacked majority, won't stake claim to form govt in MP: Shivraj Chouhan

'I am free now. I have tendered my resignation to the honourable Governor. The responsibility of defeat is totally mine. We did not get a majority, will not stake claim to form Government. I have congratulated Kamal Nath ji.' said Chouhan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhopal: Failing to lead BJP reach the magic figures in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday resigned from the post of Chief Minister. Chouhan said that since his party lacked a majority in the Assembly polls, he will not stake claim to form a government in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan on Wednesday visited Governor Anandiben Patel's office to tender his resignation. "I am free now. I have tendered my resignation to the honourable Governor. The responsibility of defeat is totally mine. We did not get a majority, will not stake claim to form Government. I have congratulated Kamal Nath ji. Na haar mein, na jeet mein, kinchit nahin bhaybhit main, kartavya path par jo bhi mile, yeh bhi sahi woh bhi sahi (I am not scared either in victory or in defeat. I will continue fulfilling my duty irrespective of what I get)," Chouhan told media after his resignation.

Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan tenders his resignation to the Governor Anandiben Patel, earlier today #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/3MKTBDqc21 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

BJP garnered 109 votes in the 230-member strong Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh. The Congress settled at 114 and has staked claim to form a government with the support of Samajwadi Party (SP) that got 1 seat and Mayawati's BSP that bagged 2. The Congress is also in talks with four Independents who won in the state.

Read: MP election results: Cliffhanger ends with Cong just 2 short of majority

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Mayawati said: "Even though we do not agree with many of Congress's policies, we have agreed to support them in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan."

Read: Will support Congress in MP, Rajasthan to keep BJP out: Mayawati

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too announced support to the Congress in forming a government in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: After BSP announcement, SP offers support to Congress to form govt in MP

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath will meet Chouhan around lunch on Wednesday in a courtesy call and later attend a meeting of party MLAs which will also be attended by AK Antony as an observer to take a call on party's Chief Minister in the state.