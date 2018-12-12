search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

After BSP announcement, SP offers support to Congress to form govt in MP

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
'The SP supports the Congress to form government in MP,' Yadav tweeted in Hindi.
The announcement by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came less than an hour after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati made a similar offer to the Congress for government formation in the Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)
 The announcement by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came less than an hour after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati made a similar offer to the Congress for government formation in the Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a shot in the arm for the Congress, the Samajwadi Party Wednesday announced its support to Rahul Gandhi's party to form government in Madhya Pradesh.

The announcement by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came less than an hour after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati made a similar offer to the Congress for government formation in the Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh.

 

"The SP supports the Congress to form the government in MP," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress, which was locked in a tantalising see-saw battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats after the vote count ended on Wednesday morning, according to the State Election Commission Office.

The party is, however, two short of the simple majority mark, 116 seats, in the 230-member Assembly. The BJP was close behind with 109 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats and the Samajwadi Party one. Independents bagged four seats.

...
Tags: bsp, sp, akhilesh yadav, madhya pradesh assembly elections, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
 

Coffee could fight Parkinson's and dementia, says study

The scientists now hope caffeine and EHT could be combined into a drug to help treat Parkinson's and DLB in humans, which are both incurable. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cutting out red meat reduces risk of heart disease in one month

Compared to people who ate white meat or veggie meals, red meat eaters had a ten-fold risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will support Congress in MP, Rajasthan to keep BJP out: Mayawati

She also added that though BSP doesn’t agree with many of Congress’s policies but have agreed to support in Madhya Pradesh and if required they will extend support in Rajasthan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao to take oath as Telangana CM tomorrow

Rao, commonly known as KCR won from Gajewal constituency by over 50,000 votes while TRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a minister in Rao's government, has won from Sanath Nagar constituency by 30,217 votes. (Photo: File)

Congress legislature party to meet today in Rajasthan, name of CM to be discussed

The CLP will file a resolution and the observer will apprise party president Rahul Gandhi about the opinion and views of MLAs as well as senior leaders of the party. (Representational Image)

Heartbreak in heartland: How BJP lost its citadels

A jubilant Congress worker waves the party flag in Jabalpur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Armed with 3 wins, it’s Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi in 2019

In retaking the three states of the Hindi heartland from the BJP, exactly a year after he took over the reins of the party - officially - from his mother Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the principal challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham