search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MP cliffhanger ends; Cong single-largest party with 114 seats, BJP gets 109

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 9:37 am IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats and the Samajwadi Party one.
With the Congress and the BJP falling short of a simple majority, the focus now shifts to smaller parties and Independents who will play an important role in government formation. (Representational Image)
 With the Congress and the BJP falling short of a simple majority, the focus now shifts to smaller parties and Independents who will play an important role in government formation. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: The Congress, which was locked in a tantalising see-saw battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats after the vote count ended on Wednesday morning, according to the State Election Commission Office.

The party is, however, two short of the simple majority mark, 116 seats, in the 230-member Assembly. The BJP was close behind with 109 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats and the Samajwadi Party one.

 

Independents bagged four seats, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI.

The BJP, however, edged ahead of the Congress in the vote share by a slender margin. It got 41 per cent of the total votes polled, while the Congress got 40.9 per cent.

With the Congress and the BJP falling short of a simple majority, the focus now shifts to smaller parties and Independents who will play an important role in government formation.

The Congress and the BJP declared their intention to form government with the help of others, including Independents, even before the final results were out. Congress state president Kamal Nath submitted a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel, staking claim to form government late Tuesday night. He later said his party had the numbers to form government in the central state.

"We have majority numbers with us to form the government. Even Independents, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party have also supported us. We have sought an appointment with the governor and we will apprise her about the majority figure that we have and request her to invite us to form the government," Nath told reporters in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said the party has called a meeting of its newly elected MLAs on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, the BJP said the Congress did not get people's mandate to form government in the state and claimed that it was in touch with some Independents and other parties.

"The Congress has not got the mandate. Many Independents and others are in contact with the BJP. We will meet Governor tomorrow (Wednesday)," state BJP president Rakesh Singh said in a tweet late Tuesday night.

...
Tags: congress, bjp, madhya pradesh assembly elections
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
 

Coffee could fight Parkinson's and dementia, says study

The scientists now hope caffeine and EHT could be combined into a drug to help treat Parkinson's and DLB in humans, which are both incurable. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cutting out red meat reduces risk of heart disease in one month

Compared to people who ate white meat or veggie meals, red meat eaters had a ten-fold risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prohibition on liquor, better roads are priority in Mizoram: Zoranthanga

Zoramthanga said his government would also ensure better roads and implement the Socio-Economic Development Programme (SEDP) the flagship programme of the party, to lift the state's economy. (Photo: ANI)

Congress doesn't have capacity to stop PM Modi: Asaduddin Owaisi

The AIMIM leader said he would stand with KCR, as Rao is referred to, in ensuring that there is a non-Congress, non-BJP government in the 2019 Parliamentary elections. (Photo: File)

'Jumlebaazi exposed': Upendra Kushwaha on BJP's defeat in Assembly polls

Kushwaha, who has so far kept his cards close to his chest, is expected to side with the opposition alliance comprising the RJD and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Expects RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das to address liquidity issue urgently: CII

Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday was appointed as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India, a day after his predecessor Urjit Patel resigned. (Photo: File | PTI)

Poll results clear message to PM Modi, it’s time for change: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's victory was a clear message to PM Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham