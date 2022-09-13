  
Nation, Politics

KCR daydreaming about ousting Modi: Kishan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Sep 13, 2022, 1:24 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 6:50 am IST
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy told CM K. Chandrasekar Rao to parade Kalvakuntla model of governance for looting public money (DC File Image)
 Union minister G. Kishan Reddy told CM K. Chandrasekar Rao to parade Kalvakuntla model of governance for looting public money (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s entry into national politics by floating Bharat Rashtra Samiti was the biggest joke of the decade. Family-run parties and corrupt forces like AIMIM are trying to oust Narendra Modi from Prime Minister’s post, which is an impossible task, he said. He alleged that Rao was offering money to other political parties in the country to fight against Modi, who enjoys the support of 13 crore people.

BJP will demonstrate the real Telangana model after it comes to power in the state, he said. He advised Rao to parade the Kalvakuntla model of governance for looting public money.

He was speaking at the inaugural of BJP Praja Sangrama Yatra-IV at Ramlila grounds in Suraram colony of Quthbullapur Assembly constituency here on Monday.  

Reddy predicted that TRS would not win a single Lok Sabha seat in the next elections. All its incumbent members will be taught a lesson by the electorate, he said.

Reddy made it clear that no meters will be installed at agriculture pump sets. As of now, electricity employees are unable to get regular salaries, if TRS rule continues, the situation will become worse, he said.

Senior leaders D.K. Aruna, P. Muralidhar Rao, P. Sudhakar Reddy, Dr. K. Laxman, Vijayashanthi, Etala Rajender, Kuna Srisailam Goud, N. Indrasena Reddy, P. Swamy Goud, N.V.S.S. Prabhakar and Yendala Laxminarayana were present on the occasion.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


