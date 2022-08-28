KCR plans national meets to expose Gujarat model

The CM (left) wants to refute the "Gujarat model" and emphasise his assertion that the "Telangana model" should be replicated throughout the nation. — ANI

Hyderabad: In an effort to expose” the “Gujarat model” and make the "Telangana model" a national topic of discussion in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will present the state’s experience of development and welfare to all states, including those governed by the BJP.

The CM wants to refute the "Gujarat model" and emphasise his assertion that the "Telangana model" should be replicated throughout the nation. After holding meetings with farmers associations of 25 states at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday and Sunday, the CM is preparing to hold similar events with students and youth organisations, women organisations, Dalit organisations, OBC, ST and minority organisations, employees’ associations of various states and central government, trade and industrial associations, retired bureaucrats, etc.

Rao, who wants to play a significant role in national politics for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will engage leaders of various parties. The state government had arranged field trips for over 100 farmers from 25 states to see for themselves how the Telangana government’s development and welfare programmes had been implemented in the last eight years.

Documentaries of 30 to 45 minutes are being prepared to highlight the CM's flagship programmes, including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free electricity for agriculture 24 hours a day, uninterrupted power for all sectors, Aasara pensions, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, and Haritha Haram.

The documentaries will also be showcasing the government's efforts to procure paddy, provide high-quality rice to students in welfare hostels, residential schools, and colleges, distribute Bathukamma saris, provide clothing to minorities during Ramzan and Christmas, and promote KCR Kits, Telangana Diagnostic Centres, Basti and Palle Dawakhanas, among other programmes.

According to party sources, the CM will tell students and youth organisations how the government has employed over 16 lakh people in the private sector and two lakh people in the public sector with its

pro-industrial policies of attracting significant private investment through TS-iPASS and filling vacancies in the public sector through direct recruitment exams.

The women organisations will be showcased about Telangana giving Rs 2,016 per month Aasara pension for single women, extending over Rs 1 lakh each to perform weddings of daughters under Kalyana Lakshmi/ Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

The OBC, Dalit, ST and Minority organisations will be showcased about Telangana government setting up hundreds of residential schools and colleges, fee reimbursement and scholarships to pursue higher studies, Rs 20 lakh scholarship to pursue studies abroad etc.

"Our two-day national-level meeting with farmers associations from 25 states was a big success. The farmers visited several districts. They spoke with other farmers and various groups and were surprised to learn that the state government gives farmers Rs 10,000 per acre per year regardless of how much land they own, buys all of their paddy at the village level and pays them within a week, has irrigation facilities, gives 24x7 free power, etc, said Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC and chairman of Rtyhu Bandhu Samiti, who organised the two-day meeting at Pragathi Bhavan and the field trips for farmers to different districts. He said the farmers vowed to increase pressure on their respective state governments to implement programmes similar to those being implemented in Telangana.