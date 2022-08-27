  
Nation Politics 27 Aug 2022 Farmers from across ...
Nation, Politics

Farmers from across India call on KCR; to launch national forum

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Aug 27, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 2:01 am IST
Farmers’ union leaders and farmers from 26 states held widespread discussions with the Chief Minister (in picture) at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. They had discussions on the development of agriculture, irrigation and power sectors in Telangana and the implementation of farmer welfare programmes and the progress of other agricultural-related projects in the state. — By arrangement
 Farmers’ union leaders and farmers from 26 states held widespread discussions with the Chief Minister (in picture) at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. They had discussions on the development of agriculture, irrigation and power sectors in Telangana and the implementation of farmer welfare programmes and the progress of other agricultural-related projects in the state. — By arrangement

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the failures of leadership and governance system in the 75 years of Independence farmers from 26 states convened a meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and unanimously passed a resolution to form a ‘National Farmers’ United Forum' to implement Telangana's development in agriculture and farmer welfare policies across the country.

Farmers’ union leaders and farmers from 26 states held widespread
discussions with the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. They had
discussions on the development of agriculture, irrigation and power sectors
in Telangana and the implementation of farmer welfare programmes and the
progress of other agricultural-related projects in the state.

In a day-long meeting, the Chief Minister explained the policies being
implemented by the Telangana government for the benefit of farmers. "The
government provides irrigation projects for farmers, drinking water,
round-the-clock power supply, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Rythu Vedika,
procurement of crops from farmers during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mission
Bhagiratha, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi and other schemes.
Interacting with the farmers, the Chief Minister felt that even after 75
years of Independence in the country, the Centre governments failed to
provide basic facilities to farmers and encourage the farming sector.

“We have to make elaborate discussions on why the governments have failed in
taking measures for the benefit of farmers. It is unfortunate that the
governments deliberately neglected farmers by not bringing pro-farmer Bills
and these governments targeted the states which encourage the farmers,” the
Chief Minister said.

“India has natural resources and cultivable agricultural land. India has
abundant water resources, farmlands and human resources more than China,
America and other countries. The total cultivable land in India is 40,000
crore acres and it requires only 40,000 tmc ft of water for irrigation. It
is unfortunate that people in the country are waiting for sufficient
irrigation and safe drinking water despite the availability of 70,000 tmc ft
of water in India. The total installed capacity of power generation in India
is 4 lakh megawatts. Practically, we are using not more than 2 lakh
megawatts," the Chief Minister said.

Several senior farmer union leaders, who participated in the recent farmer's
struggle which brought the country's farmers' problems to the world's
attention, expressed their views in the meeting. They said the time had come
to unite the entire farming community and Chandrashekar Rao should take
initiative in this regard.

All the leaders of farmers' associations who participated in the meeting
requested to adopt Telangana model agricultural policies in the country.
This is the first time in the country that a Chief Minister had given so
much time to farmers' leaders, said the union leaders.

...
Tags: national farmers’ united forum, farmers meet kcr
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

CM KCR tells people to chase away 'religious fanatics'
AP Muslims want KCR to probe BJP MLA’s blasphemy
Bandi blames KCR for attacks on BJP leaders

Latest From Nation

In June, RTC Visakhapatnam recorded an occupancy ratio of 72 per cent and earned Rs 1.3 crore per day. (DC File)

Inauspicious days till Nov ahead for APSRTC

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Gadkari assures NH along Macherla, Narasaraopet

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy — DC Image/C. Narayanra Rao

Naidu getting jittery about losing Kuppam, says Peddireddy

BJP national president J.P. Nadda in Warangal. (DC)

Telangana, corruption capital of India: Nadda



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP president Nadda interacts with former cricketer Mithali Raj in Hyderabad

Former Women's Cricket Captain Mithali Raj meets BJP President JP Nadda (Photo: Mithali Raj Twitter)

We will force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI file image)

Ghulam Nabi leaves Congress, to form own party in J&K soon

A file photo of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Image: PTI)

BJP weakening regional parties in states: Dipankar Bhattacharya

File photo of CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya. (Photo: ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs to discuss 'poaching' attempts by BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->