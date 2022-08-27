Farmers from across India call on KCR; to launch national forum

Farmers’ union leaders and farmers from 26 states held widespread discussions with the Chief Minister (in picture) at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. They had discussions on the development of agriculture, irrigation and power sectors in Telangana and the implementation of farmer welfare programmes and the progress of other agricultural-related projects in the state. — By arrangement

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the failures of leadership and governance system in the 75 years of Independence farmers from 26 states convened a meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and unanimously passed a resolution to form a ‘National Farmers’ United Forum' to implement Telangana's development in agriculture and farmer welfare policies across the country.

In a day-long meeting, the Chief Minister explained the policies being

implemented by the Telangana government for the benefit of farmers. "The

government provides irrigation projects for farmers, drinking water,

round-the-clock power supply, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Rythu Vedika,

procurement of crops from farmers during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mission

Bhagiratha, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi and other schemes.

Interacting with the farmers, the Chief Minister felt that even after 75

years of Independence in the country, the Centre governments failed to

provide basic facilities to farmers and encourage the farming sector.

“We have to make elaborate discussions on why the governments have failed in

taking measures for the benefit of farmers. It is unfortunate that the

governments deliberately neglected farmers by not bringing pro-farmer Bills

and these governments targeted the states which encourage the farmers,” the

Chief Minister said.

“India has natural resources and cultivable agricultural land. India has

abundant water resources, farmlands and human resources more than China,

America and other countries. The total cultivable land in India is 40,000

crore acres and it requires only 40,000 tmc ft of water for irrigation. It

is unfortunate that people in the country are waiting for sufficient

irrigation and safe drinking water despite the availability of 70,000 tmc ft

of water in India. The total installed capacity of power generation in India

is 4 lakh megawatts. Practically, we are using not more than 2 lakh

megawatts," the Chief Minister said.

Several senior farmer union leaders, who participated in the recent farmer's

struggle which brought the country's farmers' problems to the world's

attention, expressed their views in the meeting. They said the time had come

to unite the entire farming community and Chandrashekar Rao should take

initiative in this regard.

All the leaders of farmers' associations who participated in the meeting

requested to adopt Telangana model agricultural policies in the country.

This is the first time in the country that a Chief Minister had given so

much time to farmers' leaders, said the union leaders.