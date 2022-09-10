KCR likely to launch national party on Dasara

The CM started talking about national politics in public meetings that he has been addressing in districts in the last two months and also in the recent Munugode byelection campaign meeting. — Twitter

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is gearing up for a major announcement on his entry into national politics and launching a national party to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He is reportedly timing the momentous announcement for Dasara.

He is likely to give clarity on the issue on Sunday after meeting JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka chief minister, in Pragathi Bhavan. Party sources said that Rao is likely to launch the national party in the city on October 5 on Dasara.

However, it is not clear whether he will launch a national party or convert the TRS into a national party and name it Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS). This is not the first time that there is a buzz around Rao launching a national party. He gave the first such indication at the TRS plenary on April 27 where he hinted at converting the TRS into the BRS to play a major role in national politics.

Later, Rao talked about holding a TRS state executive meeting in the third week of June to pass a resolution to convert the TRS into the BRS. However, with the issue not making any headway, speculation was rife that he had put the BRS proposal to the backburner, all over again.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister started talking about national politics in public meetings that he has been addressing in districts in the last two months and also in the recent Munugode byelection campaign meeting.

Party sources said that after launching the national party on Dasara, Rao will tour various states to form party committees and start political activities. He will also meet leaders of non-BJP parties in order to bring them together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He is likely to strike pre-poll alliances with non-BJP parties in states.

The plan is to field his national party candidates in the ensuing Assembly elections in Gujarat, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh in alliance with non-BJP parties.

Leaders from the farming community, Dalits and OBC sections will be identified to contest the elections in those states while showcasing the ‘Telangana model’ of welfare schemes and development programmes with an assurance to implement them across India if a non-BJP government comes to power at the Centre.