TRS ‘caught’ in Reddy vs BC caste war in Munugode

Hyderabad: The differences within the TRS to select a candidate for the Munugode bypoll is gradually snowballing into a 'caste war' between the leaders belonging to the Reddy and BC (Backward Classes) communities. The rift between energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy and TRS leaders from Nalgonda district is widening over the choice of the party candidate for the byelection.

Resentment is brewing among local leaders, who are accusing the minister of sidelining them in the party's activities in the run-up to the election.

While the minister is strongly pitching for the candidature of Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, the BC leaders are stepping up pressure on the party leadership to field a BC candidate.

Incidentally, Prabhakar Reddy won in 2014 but lost to Congress candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in 2018. Jagdish Reddy, who is leading the TRS Munugode election strategy and is campaigning for the last one month, is ensuring that only Prabhakar Reddy accompanies him for all his election meetings. BC leaders are apparently furious at the minister for ignoring them though the party leadership is yet to zero in on any nominee.

Among BC leaders, former Lok Sabha member from Bhongir Boora Narsaiah Goud and former MLC Karne Prabhakar are lobbying to secure the ticket for themselves. But with the minister’s unilateral decisions, the BC leaders are raising their voice against him.

Narsaiah Goud has openly attacked Jagadish Reddy at a press meet on Sunday demanding the minister to explain why BC leaders were being ignored by him.

"I am a former MP from Bhongir and Munugode Assembly constituency is part of it. I have strong grass-root connections in Munugode. I am from the BC community and BC voters are in majority in the constituency. It is unfortunate that Jagadish Reddy has totally sidelined me," said Goud.

The former MP saw nothing wrong in seeking a ticket as BC voters can make or mar prospects of any candidate and he enjoyed excellent vibes with them.

Jagadish Reddy is ignoring not only me but also other BC leaders like Karne Prabhakar, he alleged.