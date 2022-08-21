  
Unexpected bypoll brings rays of hope to Munugode

Published Aug 21, 2022
 People are confident that this bypoll will change their constituency for better as the TRS is not leaving any stone unturned to win Munugode bypoll. (Image By Arrangement)

NARAYANPUR: People of Munugode appear to strongly believe that the unexpected bypoll will change the fate of this underdeveloped constituency. With high stakes involved for the TRS in this by poll, they expect Munugode constituency to attain a complete makeover with the development programmes.

People recalled the irony of Munugode constituency saying that it always had an MLA who was not part of the ruling party. "Whenever we choose one party in the election in Munugode, the other party comes to power in the state. With this, our constituency always ends up as the one represented by the Opposition party,” rued Muchapothula Narasimha, a ration shop dealer in Narayanpur.

“Due to this, our constituency received lower funds or development programmes, when compared with other constituencies in Nalgonda district. Only the 2014 election was an exception as our MLA belonged to the ruling party,” he said.

Whatever development happened in this constituency, it was during this period between 2014 and 2018. The situation was back to square one with Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy getting elected from the Congress in 2018 while the TRS retained power in the state, Narasimha Reddy said.

A few people are also upset as none of the local leaders from Munugode got elected as MLA and it was always leaders from other areas calling the shots in Munugode.

"All the candidates who won from Munugode were non-locals. It's unfortunate that none of the local leaders from Munugode emerged as an MLA candidate. This constituency always depends on non-locals, who are not aware of the ground realities and problems in Munugode," said Sanagoni Vishnu, who runs a mini supermarket in Munugode.

Despite all these, people are confident that this bypoll will change their constituency for better as the TRS is not leaving any stone unturned to win the bypoll.

