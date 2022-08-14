  
Bypoll boon: KCR to shower sops on Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 14, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2022, 1:29 am IST
Party sources said the Nalgonda district leaders submitted a report to Chandrashekar Rao (in picture) last week stating that Munugode people were very upset and angry at the lack of a government junior college and a degree college. — Twitter
HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is all set to fulfil the long-pending demands of people of Munugode when he visits the Assembly constituency on August 20 to launch the party's campaign for the upcoming byelection.

This is for the first time that the Chief Minister is campaigning for the party in a byelection even before the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued the bypoll notification, reflecting the significance the ruling party attaches to the bypoll.

After the TRS retained power for the second term in 2018 December Assembly polls, the state has witnessed bypolls for Huzurnagar, Dubbak, Nagarjunasagar and Huzurabad constituencies. The Chief Minister campaigned in Huzurnagar and Nagarjunasagar after the ECI issued notification, just a week ahead of polling but not in Dubbak and Huzurabad.

While the TRS clinched Huzurnagar from the Congress and retained Nagarjunasagar, the BJP clinched Dubbak and Huzurabad from the TRS. Ever since reports of Congress Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy's impending resignation from the Congress and Legislative Assembly surfaced in July, Chandrashekar Rao laid special focus on Munugode to win the bypoll.

He directed energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, in-charge for Nalgonda district and party's MLAs from the district, to submit him a report on the long pending demands of Munugode people which could be fulfilled on war-footing ahead of bypoll.

Party sources said the Nalgonda district leaders submitted a report to Chandrashekar Rao last week stating that Munugode people were very upset and angry at the lack of a government junior college and a degree college. Also, they were upset over the lack of a 100-bed government hospital, despite being an Assembly constituency for decades causing severe hardships to people, especially the poorer sections, who cannot afford expensive higher education and private hospitals. People were angry that no party could fulfil these long pending demands despite making tall claims before every election, sources said.

In the report, they stated that there were no doctors or staff in the six-bed hospital at present and it was currently being managed by a single doctor who was appointed on an outsourcing basis and the other two doctors went on deputation to other locations. They also stated that people from poorer sections in Munugode had to go all the way to Nalgonda town to get admissions in government junior college or degree college and were unable to afford transportation, hence parents were forced to discontinue studies of their wards.

Chandrashekar Rao assured Nalgonda party leaders that he would fulfil both these demands while addressing the public meeting on August 20 and related GOs (government orders) sanctioning colleges and hospital would be released on the same day. The Chief Minister is expected to shower more sops on the Munugode constituency with regard to roads, internal roads, drainage system, community halls etc.

 

