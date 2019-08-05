Nation Politics 05 Aug 2019 PDP MP tears Constit ...
Nation, Politics

PDP MP tears Constitution in RS to protest against scrapping of Article 370

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 5, 2019, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz also went on to tear his kurta in protest of the move taken by the Home Minister.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu directed him to leave the House after this incident. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: PDP MP's in the Rajya Sabha protested vehemently against the scrapping of the Article 370, as declared by Home Minister Amit Shah after the decision to make Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Union Territories.

Read | Kashmir’s special status (Article 370) goes; J&K, Ladakh become UTs

 

A copy of the Indian Constitution was torn in the Rajya Sabha today by PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz. Immediately, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu directed both members of PDP in Rajya Sabha, Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmad Laway, to leave.

Read | With the removal of Article 370, what has Jammu and Kashmir lost?

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, union territories, article 370 and 35a, pdp, constitution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


