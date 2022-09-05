  
TRS readies action plan to wrest Munugode seat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 5, 2022, 1:38 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2022, 1:38 am IST
RS readies 50-day action plan for Munugode bypoll
 RS readies 50-day action plan for Munugode bypoll

HYDERABAD: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which is making every effort to win the impending byelection for the Munugode Assembly seat, has prepared a ‘50-day action plan’, anticipating that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce poll notification by the end of September and byelections by October-end.

Party leaders of Nalgonda district submitted the action plan to TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao prior to the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. The CM reportedly assured Nalgonda party leaders that he would personally select 88 MLAs as incharges and give the list to energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy as soon as possible in order to fast implement this action plan following Ganesh immersion on September 10.

For the first time, the party will set up camp for 50 days with 1,500 leaders and workers, covering all the mandals, villages, and municipalities in the Munugode Assembly seat. Party MPs, MLAs and MLCs will be mobilised for the purpose.

Party insiders said that the CM went through the report and gave it his quick approval. According to reports, the CM approved of the strategy and instructed party officials and cadre to adhere to it strictly throughout the byelection.

According to the strategy, each MLA will be assigned to oversee two villages. The Munugode constituency has 176 villages, which means 88 MLAs would have to be appointed incharges. The TRS has a strength of 103 MLAs. Among them, 88 MLAs would spend 50 days camped out at Munugode.

Each MLA is required to bring 15 key party members or leaders to Munugode who will work the field and meet voters as instructed by the MLA. The MLAs must personally go to the homes of voters, interact with welfare programme beneficiaries, and hand over cheques for Aasara pensions, Dalit Bandhu, the CM Relief Fund, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, etc.

Currently, the majority of beneficiaries have been receiving cheques from officials concerned, but the party leadership now wants MLAs and party leaders to handover the benefits personally and reach out to voters in order to connect with them.

...
